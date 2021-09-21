The Arts Scene: Islamic arts exhibition brings cultures together

In November 2019 I traveled to Houston to attend a two-day Islamic Arts Festival that was proclaimed as the largest and oldest festival of its kind in North America, attracting more than 5,000 people each year. My intention was to find out if it was possible to have an exhibition of Islamic art at the Larson Gallery. The Houston festival brings people from diverse cultures, faiths and backgrounds together every year for a day of learning, fun and festivity.
The event was held at the Masjid Al Salam in Spring, Texas, just outside of Houston. The festival displayed 10,000 square feet of Islamic art from over 40 artists. There were demonstrations of calligraphy, henna tattoo, Arabesque pattern coloring, and Ebru (paintings that are produced using dyes, a water-based solution and a set of unique tools). In addition to the artwork, there were kids' activities and numerous food vendors.
I met with members of the board of the Islamic Arts Society about having artwork displayed in Yakima and was introduced to many of the artists.
Because of the pandemic, we had to keep delaying when the exhibit would happen, but finally decided to have it this fall in the new Larson Gallery building. The hope was to also have artists who would demonstrate, but because of the challenges with COVID, it was decided not to.
Artists from all over the United States and Canada submitted 108 artworks for this exhibition. A final selection of 37 works was chosen by Dr. Khawaja Azimuddin and Zulfiqar Ali, board members of the Islamic Arts Society, and me. The final selection of works was juried on creativity, content, elements of art, composition, technique, execution, artistic talent, appearance, presentation and final product.
Azimuddin said “the mission of the Islamic Arts Society is to share the beauty of Islamic arts. And through this exhibit with the Larson Gallery we are able to reach out to the American public as far as Washington to share our heritage. We look forward to taking these exhibitions all over America so that our art pieces can serve as an inspiration to open up dialogue between communities of different faiths.”
The Islamic Arts Society is a nonprofit organization that aims to promote the rich heritage of arts in Islam. The society organizes art classes, workshops and exhibitions to introduce Islamic arts to the general public. Art is a common language, and by sharing Islamic arts this organization hopes to promote mutual understanding and bring the broader American community together.
The Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College will open the Islamic Arts Society Exhibition on Saturday. Next door to the Larson Gallery, Yakima Valley Vintners will have an “Endless Summer Celebration” where they will have fire-roasted Turkish pide (a style of pizza) prepared by Heroes’ Pizza, and music in the Sculpture Garden from noon to 5 p.m.
The Islamic Arts Society Exhibition has been made available through the support of the Larson Gallery Guild, Fresh Hop Ale Festival and myself. It will be on display through Oct. 30.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.