The Arts Scene: Imagine dragons!

Every artist starts with a blank canvas. No matter what medium you work with, you need to start somewhere.
One of the most interesting ways to begin is to create something from a canvas that is provided for you. We have all faced this at one time, all the way back to when we were kids and were given a piece of paper and some crayons.
For the Larson Gallery, the latest challenge begins with a wooden surface in a particular shape.
The idea of providing artists with a challenge like this began in February 2005 when Carol Hassen, then the director of the Larson Gallery, provided artists with an artist’s mannequin — a wooden and metal human figure, around a foot high, with bendable legs, arms, body, and head for posing — used as a model for drawing.
Each artist was provided with a mannequin and asked to create a work of art. The resulting work would be later be auctioned off at an event called “Figuratively Speaking”; more than 100 finished mannequins were sold through silent and live auctions and on eBay.
In 2006, the Larson Gallery repeated the challenge with a new set of mannequins for an event called “Mannequins Plus.”
Then in 2012, the Larson Gallery Guild held an event called “A Beautiful Pairing” in which artists were presented with a square-foot section of a used apple bin to create a piece. That auction, held at the Ahtanum Youth Barn, resulting in the finished pieces finding new homes.
This year, the newest challenge is based on the design of a 1920s pin in the shape of a dragon. The wooden (OK, medium-density fibreboard) piece has been cut into its shape using the Rayjet laser at Yakima Maker Space.
Each dragon takes about 25 minutes to cut out, as it takes five passes of the laser to completely cut through. The completed dragons, fresh with the smell of burned wood, have been presented to artists with the freedom to create whatever they want.
The resulting dragon artworks will be auctioned at the Larson Gallery event “Roaring 2020s” on March 14 at the 4th Street Theatre in downtown Yakima. The evening event includes a live band, Victor Horky’s Silk Road Swing, and food catered by Fat Pastor. Guests are encouraged to dress in 1920s style. The event will not have a live auction, but bids will be accepted on the dragon pieces during a silent auction. For tickets, contact the Larson Gallery or visit larsongallery.org.
Interested in taking on the challenge of creating a work on a dragon to be auctioned at the event? Contact the Larson Gallery at 509-574-4875. All proceeds from the sale of the dragons will benefit the Larson Gallery.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.