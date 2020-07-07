The Arts Scene: Historically accurate or not, 'Declaration' painting endures

In the final episode of the 2008 TV miniseries “John Adams,” the Founding Father and former president played by actor Paul Giamatti comes to see a painting of the Declaration of Independence. With painter John Trumbull standing proudly in front of the newly finished work, Adams proclaims: “It is very bad history.”
Adams goes on to tell Trumbull about why it’s wrong, as he vehemently says: “The scene, such as you depict here, never took place. There was not a moment or one day when all of the delegates from the Congress gathered to record their signatures.”
This painting, which is displayed in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building, was commissioned from Trumbull in 1817. The painter had made a smaller version of the painting in 1786, not to make an accurate rendering of the scene but to try to preserve the portraits of the nation’s founders.
The central figures in the painting are Thomas Jefferson, the principal author of the Declaration, who is depicted placing the document before John Hancock, president of the Congress. With him stand the other members of the committee that assisted in creating the document: John Adams, Roger Sherman, Robert Livingston and Benjamin Franklin.
Trumbull researched images of the men that could be found, but had to exclude illustrating those he could not find. In all, 42 of the 56 signers and five other patriots are depicted, all painted from life or life portraits. He also took liberties with what may have been hanging on the walls of the room.
In the film, Adams says to the painter, “May I remind you, sir, that we were already at war. Contrary to your tranquil scene, your subjects were scurrying in and out of Philadelphia all summer long, affixing their names to Mr. Jefferson’s ‘hallowed’ parchment whenever they happened to be in town.”
This painting depicts the moment on June 28, 1776, when the first draft of the Declaration of Independence was presented to the Second Continental Congress. Less than a week later, on July 4, 1776, the Declaration was officially adopted. It was later signed on Aug. 2, 1776.
The painting of the Declaration of Independence was placed in the rotunda of the Capitol in 1826, 50 years after the signing. And what is true of history is that both John Adams and Thomas Jefferson died on July 4, 1926, exactly 50 years after it was adopted.
Other paintings by Trumbull, including “General George Washington Resigning His Commission” and” Surrender of Lord Cornwallis,” also hang in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.
With the recent celebration of 244 years of the birth of the United States, it is not only interesting to look at how history is illustrated, but how the real history is just as, if not more, interesting.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.