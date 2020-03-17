The Arts Scene: High school art students earn top honors at show

When I arrived at the reception for the 47th annual ESD 105 High School Art Show at the Yakima Valley Technical Skills Center, Gregg Schlanger was addressing the audience of students, teachers and family members.
Schlanger is a professor of art at Central Washington University. He was presenting nine scholarships to art students to attend the university. He stressed there is “life after high school” for art students and there are “plenty of jobs available.”
For art students, there is a world of employment opportunities in creative work and design. That evening, Schlanger also introduced a new program that is starting at Central, a bachelor of arts in visual art teaching.
Davis High School’s Rocio Garcia, one of these students, was there to receive her award of $3,000 toward college. Her painting, “Boys Don’t Cry,” not only received a scholarship award but is one of six artworks selected to be part of the state competition at the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction in Olympia.
That exhibit is expected to be on display from April 1 to May 15, but the coronavirus pandemic could change those plans.
This year’s ESD 105 High School Art Show included 91 works by 72 students from 16 regional high schools. High school art teachers in the ESD 105 South Central Washington region were invited to submit up to eight pieces of their students’ art for this year’s exhibition. The high schools represented this year are Davis, East Valley, Eisenhower, Ellensburg, Goldendale, Grandview, Highland, Kittitas, Riverside Christian, Selah, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Wahluke, Wapato, West Valley and Zillah.
The six regional winners advancing to the OSPI exhibition were determined by local jurors Richard Nicksic, a retired Yakima Valley College art instructor; Cheryl LaFlamme, a retired Union Gap School District visual art instructor; Debbie Sundlee, a retired West Valley School District visual art instructor; and Marcus DeSieno, an assistant professor of photography at Central.
It was a defining moment for Ellensburg High School senior Lucia Beck. She won an ESD Special Recognition Award for her painting “Nina” and also received a $3,000 scholarship to CWU. She has, in previous years, received $1,000 and $2,000 scholarships. Her work has been recognized all four years of her participation in the yearly exhibition. As a ninth grader, she entered a charcoal self-portrait that advanced to the OSPI state show. As a 10th grader, she advanced a portrait titled “Brother” to the state show that eventually won a Judges Choice Award. As an 11th grader, she won an ESD 105 Regional Award of Merit for a painting titled “Sister.”
