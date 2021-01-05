The Arts Scene: 'Happy Buddha' spreading joy since 10th century

As we enter the new year, we wish each other a Happy New Year and hope that new year offers new opportunities and good fortune. This week, Yakima Valley College also begins with a new quarter, and that means teaching Asian Art History again.
The idea of good luck and good fortune for the new year crossed over in my thoughts in conjunction with the art of China and Japan, and how familiar my students are with what is referred to as the “Happy Buddha.” Rubbing his fat stomach is said to bring good luck. These Happy Buddhas are often seen in Chinese restaurants, and so they have become a familiar image for many. An altar is set up in many Asian restaurants to help bring good fortune.
While I was visiting Thailand right after college, I soon learned that while eating it is impolite to finish your plate. The wait staff and cooks would think you are still hungry and cook you more food. It pleased them for you to look full, and it was not uncommon for them to pat my stomach and say, “Happy Buddha.”
I know that over the years I have become physically more like this archetype.
Because this figure is referred to as the Happy Buddha, many people misinterpret him as being an image of the historical Buddha. He is actually a Ch’an, or Zen, Buddhist monk, who appears in Chinese folktales in the 10th century. He is called Pu-tai or Budai in Chinese, which means “hemp sack.” It is said he carried a sack full of good things on his back, such as sweets for children. As a monk, he would wander the countryside aimlessly, smiling and laughing, and has also been referred to as the Laughing Buddha.
While in Buddhist philosophy anyone has the potential to become a Buddha, or enlightened one, Budai may reach it eventually. Budai was first portrayed in painting soon after his death and entered the folklore of China and Japan as one of the Seven Gods of Good Fortune. He is also believed to be an avatar (an incarnation) of Maitreya, a bodhisattva that will appear on Earth in the future. A bodhisattva is a being that achieved enlightenment but stayed on Earth to help others.
In Japan he is known as Hotei; he is poor but content. In his bag, which never empties, he has food or drink to help the poor and needy. Over the years he has become the guardian of children and patron of bartenders.
In art he is portrayed with a smiling or laughing face, large bare belly, loose garments, a hemp cloth sack, and sometimes a wooden staff.
You are welcome and expected to rub his belly for good luck. Know that although he is not the Buddha, as an archetype you may incorporate his pleasant expression and aspects into your own life.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.