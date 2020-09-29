The Arts Scene: Gimme shelter: World events filter into art

On Monday, the morning sunshine streamed into Collaboration Coffee as art director Maddie Hicks finished installing her newest exhibit, this one of works by Martha Flores.
Flores was born in Santa Ana, El Salvador, and immigrated to California in 1962. She attended California State University and received master’s degrees in fine arts and psychology. She worked as a health counselor for 30 years and is now retired and living in Wenatchee.
Of her work, she says it “has gone through a number of periods and phases. But my work is always influenced by what is going on in my life and/or the lives of others. As a therapist, my work has taken me into the homes of different people. My hospice work taught me about the pain of losing a loved one to terminal illness.”
The artwork at Collaboration Coffee illustrates subjects such as children in cages, families, and homelessness.
“The situation in El Salvador where I grew up, where my family lives, is worrisome,” she writes in her artist statement. “The refuges coming here and to Europe are distressful to me. All of these world events influence my emotions and creativity. It is filtered through my artwork.”
Available at this exhibit is a book of her poetry and artwork. On a page across from her work “Children in Cages,” she wrote this poem called “Invite me In”:
“Don’t exclude me.
Don’t alienate me.
Don’t just tell me I should be here.
Make me feel welcome.
Let me know that I am invited in.
Pull an empty chair
And show that it’s my seat.
Let me know that I am invited in.
Tell me that I have a place at your table.
Don’t fear my differences,
my race, my language,
my gender, my sexuality.
I am with you, as you can be with me.
Give me room to grow.
Give me a nurturing environment
Filled with positivism,
Understanding, compassion, and love.
Be empathetic to my feelings
and sympathetic to my misgivings.
I’m new at this,
Allow me to learn,
Allow me to find my adaptation,
my music, my steps,
so that we can dance
this dance called life
with joy, respect,
inclusion, and happiness.”
The exhibit, “Looking for Shelter,” will be on exhibit at Collaboration Coffee through Oct. 31.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. His column runs weekly in Thursday’s SCENE section. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.