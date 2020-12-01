The Arts Scene: Gallery One in Ellensburg is as full of art as ever

Now that the holiday season is upon us, there are a lot of opportunities to buy local, especially local art.
At Gallery One in Ellensburg, the gift shop has expanded into the main gallery. So for the day after Thanksgiving, it was quite busy — but not so much that you were able to browse at a safe distance.
Their advertising states that “You’ll find a variety of unique finds, handmade goods, fair trade gifts, stocking stuffers and a hand-picked selection of Northwest art for everyone on your shopping list.”
To echo the usual variety of exhibits, there is something going on, on each floor. In the Hallway Gallery are creations by Sherry Kaufman titled “Crackasaurus and Friends.” I was intrigued by the medium of each piece, which ranged from a hand-tinted giclee on canvas to a velvet cotton print.
Kaufman’s work extends into the mezzanine, where it is included in an installation called “Seeing Stars.” The piece titled “Crackasaurus Masquerading as Godzilla” is one of many stars decorated, painted and embellished by members from the community. The Gallery invites you to see them in person, then vote for your favorites in early December.
As you walk up to the top-floor Eveleth Green Gallery, resident artists such as Jacqueline Trujillo have been hard at work in their studios creating new art and gift items. One nice thing about these works is that they are the right size to be given as gifts for Christmas. Although not for sale in this part of the gallery, I enjoyed the piece called “Driver Lamp” by Patrick Stanton, where light shines through the transparent colored screwdriver handles, almost as if it were shards from a stained glass window.
The exhibit of Gallery One resident artists called “Silver Linings” can be seen through the month of December, and you can meet the artists during a special studio sale held in conjunction with the “Gifted” show at 420 Loft Gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12.
Take time to visit Gallery One this month, or shop at the new online store at galleryonegiftshop.com.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. His column runs weekly in Thursday’s SCENE section. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.