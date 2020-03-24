The Arts Scene: Fractal images pair well with paintings

The artworks in the exhibit “Evolving: Beginning / Becoming” at Collaboration Coffee bring together what the artists refer to as “the ancient and the modern” in the media they use.
Dan Brewer’s fractal art is a form of algorithmic art created by calculating fractal objects and representing the calculation results as still images, animations and media. “I’m attracted to the patterns common to nature and the hidden geometry of these mathematical worlds,” he writes in his artist statement. “The similarities between these ordered abstracts and the patterns found in nature become more noticeable the more you look. Flower, fern and seashell forms are well represented in the fractal world as well as sea stars and other animals.”
Brewer’s fractal images are printed on aluminum, which enhances their vibrant colors. “My fractal work has no layering or editing of individual pixels, color or line,” he states, nor is it redrawn, touched up or painted in or out of the computer. If one pixel gets a change, that change is equally applied to every pixel. To me this is important because I perceive a relationship between this geometry and the structure of everything around us. I find it interesting that all life and matter may ultimately be arranged along these lines and patterns.”
Betsy Bloomfield’s work is a blend of painting and mixed media. “I love the colors and textures of earth, stone, grass, bark, fur and metal,” she says in her statement, “Like an ancient cave painter, I am drawn toward recording a story about the natural world, often as told by animal characters. My lifelong fascination with deep time, evolutionary processes, and the story of life on Earth could not find a better artistic expression than those exquisite cave paintings.”
The artists themselves chose to partner in this exhibit, which fills all the linear space at the coffeehouse. The modern fractal imagery and the earthiness of the paintings look at both our beginnings and what we are becoming. “The fractal images contain infinitely repeating patterns that we are evolved to see as familiar things,” the artists explain about their show. “The familiar images in the paintings pair with the patterns in the fractals to heighten the experience of letting our imagination interpret what we see.”
Collaboration Coffee is remaining closed over the next few weeks but will be posting content and videos about current and upcoming April exhibits on its Facebook page.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.