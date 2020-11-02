The Arts Scene: Exhibit helps us be of good cheer

For BOXX Gallery’s new exhibit, “28+ Reasons To Be Cheerful,” the focus was to highlight the stories about good things that are happening in the world.
The theme was inspired by musician David Byrne’s “Reasons to be Cheerful” project. Under the banner of Byrne’s nonprofit organization, Arbutus, the project states that it embodies the sensibility of “approaching the world with curiosity — in art, in music, in collaboration and in life. Through stories of hope, rooted in evidence, ‘Reasons to be Cheerful’ aims to inspire us all to be curious about how the world can be better, and to ask ourselves how we can be part of that change.”
Karen Quint of the BOXX Gallery says Byrne “began the series in response to all the bad news we read every day, wanting to highlight stories about good things happening around the world. This show is a way to thank all of our wonderful volunteers who create art. The gallery could not exist without them.”
The exhibition, which began Monday, features 28-plus artists, each showing one work on the website, boxxgallery.com. The show will then be installed in the gallery and opened on Nov. 14, showing more examples of each person’s works. If the works sell online, Quint says “the artists may add a new work if they so choose. The idea is to have a flowing exhibit that will be both virtual and have an altering display during the winter months.”
The artists are Renee Adams, Jane Alynn, Gary Bailey, Betsy Bloomfield, Larry Bullis, Jay Carskadden, Steph Clevenger, Jane Cooper, Starla Gable, John Hardy, Susan Harris, Tom Harris, Mike Hiler, John Kane, Janice LaVerne, David Lynx, Noel Moxley, Nancy Newberry, Sheryl Pickering, Jackie Prout, Rob Prout, Karen Quint, Darcie Roberts, Gayle Scholl, Debbie Sundlee, Christie Tirado, Michelle Wyles, Rob Wyles and Leo Adams.
The BOXX Gallery is at 616 Maple St. in Tieton.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. His column runs weekly in Thursday’s SCENE section. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.