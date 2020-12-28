The Arts Scene: Drawing on the future

Víctor Hugo Ospina, a teacher and artist in Armenia, Colombia, had an idea to conduct a drawing contest in which children must reflect how they see themselves in the future after overcoming this pandemic period.
Ospina is president of the Armenia Palma de Cera Rotaract Club. Rotaract, part of Rotary International, brings together people ages 18 and older to exchange ideas with leaders in the community, develop leadership and professional skills, and have fun through service.
In cooperation with members of Yakima Rotary, the project provided supplies for 150 students who are in the last grade of primary school or the first grade of secondary school (ages 9-12). The students participating in this contest are children with financial needs and do not have good-quality school supplies.
A courier brought the supplies to Colombia just before Christmas.
As Ospina is an artist himself, I was interested in his work and the possibility of showing it in Yakima. Luckily, through a Zoom call, we were able to connect and discuss his work.
Víctor is a master of art student at the University of Caldas in Manizales, Caldas, Colombia. He is a digital artist whose work has appeared in exhibitions not only in Colombia, but also Ecuador and Poland. In our Zoom conversation, he expressed hope to see his work exhibited around the world.
He says of his work that “abstraction, geometric figures, experimentation, simplicity, creation, aesthetics and art inspires me. Because with art I can create, I can solve situations intelligently and I can admire the beauty of the universe; with art I can be the inspiration for others.”
“My artwork was born from the interest of involving different study subjects, from the social sciences such as sociology, history and anthropology, with the plastic arts. Consequently, social issues such as violence in Colombia and Post-Truth (the voices of silenced victims of war) form the central axis of my work, which invites the viewer to reflect on our society, to be inspired and to be part of the change for a better country.”
Since his work is digital, he has been able to send it over the internet, and I have already begun to create some test prints.
This body of work is based on a poem:
Cocora Valley
I felt my feet, wet from dew on the grass.
I walked in the valley of palms, my mind filled with light, light like the sun penetrating my skin.
I felt the wind through my hands as if God was touching me.
My thoughts traveled to the past then to present and I realized how blessed I am to have survived … To have a future.
To know what I’ve known to feel what I’ve felt, to survive what I survived.
My experiences have made me like a diamond:
strong and unbreakable, lightweight and transparent.
I learned the true meaning of life and happiness:
We are here to learn, we are here to love.
We leave our mark and we create happiness.
As the new Larson Gallery moves toward its opening, his work will be one of the first two exhibits in the new space.
At this point, we are still following directions from Washington state, and the gallery will allow visits by appointment when it is possible.
The public will be treated to a virtual opening of the new West Campus, which the Larson Gallery is a part of, at 4 p.m. Jan. 7 by visiting www.yvcc.edu/west-campus.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. His column runs weekly in Thursday’s SCENE section. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.