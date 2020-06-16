The Arts Scene: Don't let fear of rejection stop you from entering juried shows

This past Sunday was the deadline for the 10x10x10xTieton exhibit that will be held at the Mighty Tieton Warehouse beginning Aug. 8. This is a juried show, which means that you submit your work and a juror or group of jurors will decide on the final selection.
Although I do not have a lot of time to create my own work, I decided to enter this one, which features works that are no larger than 10 inches by 10 inches by 10 inches. So, like most artists, I was scrambling to get artwork done at the last minute, photographed, then submitted online.
Artists often approach me wanting to know how to get their work in a gallery. One way is to enter juried exhibits. Many beginning artists do not take this approach because they are afraid of being rejected. Having my own work rejected many times, I understand. I also know what goes on during the jury process and realize that being rejected does not mean your work is not good.
The 10x10x10xTieton exhibit usually shows about 175 works. If they receive 1,000 entries, the juror needs to narrow it down. That process also takes in a lot of other factors — the perspective of the juror, how the juror sees the show coming together, and so on.
A few years back, I juried an exhibit at the Northwind Arts Center in Port Townsend. It is always the best choice to choose a juror who is not from the area, as he or she may not be familiar with the artists in that area, thus minimizing any discomfort that might arise. I was told by the Northwind Arts Center to select a range of works, around 60 to 80. That was their only criteria; the rest was up to me.
When I first saw the artworks digitally, there were very few that would not be of worthy of being in the exhibit. As the juror, I continued to look at the artworks and started to make decisions about pieces that definitely needed to be in the show. After that, I saw a theme developing, and a way to keep the exhibit varied, such as the number of two-dimensional and three-dimensional works. The juror does look at how well the piece is executed, but then the choices may include other factors.
Knowing all of the factors that go into a juried exhibit, it is very possible to not get accepted — but it is important to keep entering. When you do get selected, it makes it all worthwhile. You could also get selected for the same exhibit that you will get rejected from the next year.
So now that the deadline for the 10x10x10xTieton has passed, where can you direct your newfound artistic energy? Try “Images of the Shrub Steppe,” a juried exhibit inspired by the shrub-steppe lands of the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy.
As with the majority of juried exhibits, there is an entry fee. Know that these fees help to fund the operations of the nonprofit, so you are helping to support the arts, or in this case, the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy.
The deadline is Saturday, June 20, so it’s time to get out in the Cowiche Canyon and practice some social distancing. Its website, cowichecanyon.org, has tips on staying healthy outside.
Just taking a walk in the canyon can help inspire your creativity. And since we have all been home for a while, this is a good excuse to get some fresh air.
It may seem like a rush to get your work entered, but remember that you enter the work digitally and pay online. And if you are like me, that’s plenty of time.
For more information, visit cowichecanyon.org and select the link for “Images of the Shrub-Steppe.”
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.