The Arts Scene: Collage the stay-at-home day away

Ever hear of a collagasaurus? It’s a fictional animal collage created by Jon Scieszka and Steven Weinberg using images from the Smithsonian’s public domain collection. This is one of a creative book series called “The AstroNuts.” Their downloadable book, available through the Smithsonian Open Access website, www.si.edu/openaccess, shows young artists how to make the mystical collagasaurus.
The example they illustrate in the book is a fantastic beast with, among other things, wings using the 1903 Wright flyer from the Air and Space Museum, the head of Henry the African bush elephant from the Natural History Museum, one leg made from George Washington’s arm from the portrait gallery, and two legs from a Black Hawk Horse weather vane pattern from the American Art Museum Renwick Gallery.
With the stay-at-home order in place and the kids home from school, a project like this would be perfect for an afternoon. Just the idea of a collage, the assembling together of images or colors to create your own work of art, is an easy and fun task.
One way to create your own collage is to take old magazines and tear out the pages, find colorful images and tear them into small pieces, creating colored scrap piles of red, blue, green, purple and so on. Use these small scraps of paper, with a little glue, to create a new image.
Another approach is to go through the image collection online at the Biodiversity Heritage Library. What I found special about this collection is that it contains historical illustrations such as bugs, birds, butterflies and bats. All images are available for download under a Creative Commons license, so you can do whatever you wish with them.
Since it was founded in 2006, The Biodiversity Heritage Library (BHL) is the world’s largest open-access digital library for biodiversity literature and archives. The original funding for BHL came via the Encyclopedia of Life to Smithsonian Libraries through a grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. Now the BHL is funded in large part by member dues and individual donations. The mission of the BHL is to inspire discovery through free access to biodiversity knowledge.
Their collection is held on Flickr rather than at their website and currently has over 2.1 million images. So have your children (or you) visit www.flickr.com/search/?tags=bookcollectionbiodiversity and scroll through the images of flora and fauna. After you select an image, you will find a downward arrow on the right where you can download an image in different size formats.
Then spend some time cutting the images out before arranging them on paper. Growing up with my mother, who was a schoolteacher, she often had projects like this for us to do at home. I could hear her words “fill the paper” as we worked on her project. Although I agree that it does look better when you completely fill your canvas with images, I think it was her way to get us to spend more time on the project so we were kept busy.
With these historical illustrations, you can move them around on the paper, trying different arrangements, until you come up with the final work. And be creative with your surface — maybe glue them to a take-out container or cereal box.
It would be an imaginative project to escape your stay-at-home with your mind and create your own visual zoo.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.