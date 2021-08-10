The Arts Scene: Celebrating the beauty of the shrub-steppe

Each summer, the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy hosts an art exhibit at the Boxx Gallery to celebrate our local ecosystem, the shrub-steppe. The shrub-steppe is a complex habitat characterized by distinctive plant and animal species that are specific to the climatic conditions of the region. This is the sixth year that our special ecosystem, or biome, has inspired artists to create works for the exhibit.
“Images of the Shrub-Steppe,” juried by local artist Carolyn Nelson, includes 73 works of art by 52 artists.
Driving up to Tieton on Saturday, Aug. 7, it was not only the Boxx Gallery that was busy with the opening of the exhibit, but Tieton City Park was alive with activity. The Mighty Tieton Warehouse also had an opening of its 10x10x10xTieton exhibit. Although we have experienced a hot spell in Yakima lately, this day was sunny but relatively cool -- demonstrating how pleasant our special biome can be.
In the windows of the Boxx Gallery, a display explained to visitors about the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy, which owns and manages over 5,000 acres of land and provides more than 30 miles of trails for outdoor recreation.
The exhibit will be on display through Aug. 29. The Boxx Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. A percentage of sales from this exhibit goes to support the Highland Food Bank. You may also want to enjoy their Creative Coffee on Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.
What: “Images of the Shrub-Steppe” exhibit.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Aug. 29.
Where: Boxx Gallery, 616 Maple St. in Tieton.
Art: Works by Jane Alynn, Abbie Birmingham, Becky Blair, Betsy Bloomfield, Kate Bowditch, Larry Bullis, David Carrothers, Jay Carskadden, Sara Cate, Joan Cawley Crane, Meldra Driscoll, Pamela Edwards, Jane Fassel, Carol Fletcher, Evans Fletcher, WD Frank, Sara Gettys, Justin Gibbens, Ana Li Gresham, Sue Grimshaw, Jane Gutting, David Hagen, Susan Hahn, Susan Harris, Spencer Hatton, Leslie Ann Hauer, Hilde Hibdon, Michael Jach, Mary Jepsen, Kris Knight, Dawson Lapsley, Shannon Larabee, Randal Leek, Lyn Lewis, Thea Mercer, Carol Perry, Sheryl Pickering, Cindy Pratt, Jackie Prout, Rob Prout, Karen Quint, Jeffrey Reynolds, Carol Ross, Mary Lou Rozdilsky, Thelma Ryder, Laura Seibol, Stephen Stokesberry, Joyce Swart, Christie Tirado, Kassandra Rose Wojcik, Larry Wright and Michelle Wyles.