The Arts Scene: Audubon, Gibbons, birds and beasts

June is usually the time when the Washington Museum Association has its annual conference. The scheduled conference in Olympia was canceled last year, and this year the board of WaMA decided to hold a joint virtual conference with the Oregon Museums Association from Sept. 13-15.
To complement the conference, several museums decided to host regional meetups where museum professionals could get together and safely enjoy the camaraderie that usually accompanies these events.
I decided to join the Spokane meeting at the Northwest Museum of Art and Culture (MAC) so I could see the exhibitions “American Original: The Life and Work of John James Audubon” and “Justin Gibbens: Birds and Beasts.”
That was in combination with the Campbell House's “American Original, Wild Things,” where period fashions from the MAC’s costume collection are shown, made from nature’s finest -- leather, fur and feathers -- and where visitors can learn about humankind’s historical relationship with living creatures.
In all three of these exhibits, the Northwest Museum of Art connected themes from the natural world, exploring the animal kingdom, traditional knowledge and history.
The art and artifacts of Audubon were loaned by the John James Audubon State Park Museum in Henderson, Ky. Many of the items have never been seen outside of that state, where Audubon lived and worked for many years.
John James Audubon first stepped onto American soil in 1803 at age 18. His lifelong fascination with birds culminated in one of the most ambitious books of illustrations ever published, "The Birds of America." He traveled widely from Labrador to the Florida Keys, collecting specimens for his series of 435 stunningly life-like watercolor and pastel illustrations. Engravers painstakingly converted those drawings into the printed images we recognize today. The project was funded by subscribers with a keen interest in North American flora and fauna, including French King Charles X and the Queen of England.
The MAC states that it is “thrilled to present an exclusive collection of original prints, and a selection of drawings, paintings, manuscripts and personal possessions that shed light on the man behind the masterpieces. Our exhibition tells the behind-the-scenes stories of the people, processes and young nation that produced this American ‘original’ who overcame so many obstacles to attain international recognition through his creativity and initiative.”
In conjunction with the Audubon exhibition, “Justin Gibbens: Birds and Beasts” can also be viewed. Justin is from Thorp and his work has been seen at the Larson Gallery in Yakima.
“Trained in both scientific illustration and traditional Chinese fine line bird-and-flower painting,” the MAC describes artist Justin Gibbens as having been “drawing animals and fauna since childhood. His subversive zoological watercolor drawings are inspired by both real-life specimens and natural history sources. He embellishes images, celebrating the beauty and strangeness of the natural world, blending scientific knowledge with myth and imagination. Gibbens’ images speak of evolution and biodiversity and serve as cautionary tales and stand-ins for our anthropocentric selves.”
“American Original: The Life and Work of John James Audubon” and “Justin Gibbens: Birds and Beasts” will be on exhibit through Sept. 19.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.