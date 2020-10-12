The Arts Scene: At Selfie Museum, you're the art

By definition, the International Council of Museums, or ICOM, states that “a museum is an institution organized on a permanent basis for essentially educational or aesthetic purposes, which, utilizing a professional staff, owns or utilizes tangible objects, cares for them, and exhibits them to the public on a regular basis.”
You find this most evident when you participate in a museum conference. Not only do you meet representatives from historical museums, but also art galleries, botanical gardens, arboretums, zoos and aquariums. All these entities generally have collections and exhibits; it’s just that some of the collections are alive.
Sometimes the term “museum” is used in a situation that does not fit this definition. My most recent experience with this mental challenge was in Seattle, where I experienced the Seattle Selfie Museum.
Founded by Alex Kurylin and Igor Bencha, who originally created this as a “pop-up,” it is now a permanent fixture below the Pike Street Market next to the famous “gum wall.”
The space has more than 20 colorful installations on two floors designed for selfies or portraits.
The Selfie Museum states that “it’s simple, fun, and a place built for the 21st century digital nomad. Here all you need is your phone, a couple of friends, and you’re in for an ultimate (time) of fun! Inside the museum there are tons of selfie-ready attractions that you’re welcome to snap pictures of, touch and experience.”
When you first arrive, they ask you to keep your mask on until you are ready to take a photo. They also have large jugs of hand sanitizer around. The museum has two floors, so you have plenty of room to space yourself from other people.
Although it is considered a selfie museum, it is easier to take pictures of each other. I think our favorite areas were the banana room and the mirrored room — which is reminiscent of the artist Yayoi Kusama. Inside the mirrored room are glowing spheres that change color. The banana room has a yellow swing in it, with bananas hanging above.
Although you would think this would be great for the young people who are into selfies, I would say that it is great for any age.
Is it a museum? It does have a collect of art spaces in which the visitor participates, so it could be justified with the name. But nevertheless, it is a fun experience.
The Seattle Selfie Museum is at 92 Union St., just past the gum wall in Post Alley. Due to COVID-19 precautions, they are limiting how many visitors can be in the space at one time. Online reservations are recommended. Tickets cost $29 weekdays, $34 weekends; ages 5-12 get in for $22.
