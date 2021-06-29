The Arts Scene: Art is everywhere -- including this playground

Amid the heat last week, the Rotary Clubs of Yakima -- Downtown Rotary, Sunrise Rotary, Southwest Rotary and the Yakima Rotary Trust -- banded together to build the new Rotary Playground at the Yakima Greenway. The new project replaces the original Sunrise Rotary Park McGuire Community Playground that was built in 1994.
The new playground was designed with input from area schoolchildren. In cooperation with the Greenway, more than 1,000 design letters were sent to elementary schools with the help of Maria Lucero, principal at Martin Luther King; Julio Sanchez, principal at Hoover; Hector Mendez, principal at Roosevelt; and Mark Hummel, principal at Robertson. Over 100 drawings were returned and sent to Leathers Associates, which had designed the original McGuire Playground, for the design phase.
Jim Houghton and Kyle Cundy from Leathers took ideas from 60 to 70 of the drawings to use in the final design. Although local students focused more on individual elements of the playground rather than an overall theme, Leathers decided to incorporate those ideas into an agricultural theme.
Asking for 100 volunteers a day to build the playground, Kellie Connaughton, executive director of the Greenway, asked if I could take over the art component. What this would entail is the painting of a rock-climbing wall that would become part of the new playground, along with additional agricultural elements to accent parts of the site.
With this direction, I knew who to contact right away. I asked Sarah Morgan, a fellow Rotarian and mural artist, if she would help me with the project.
Sarah and I grew up on Mercer Island, attending the same elementary, middle and high schools. We both ended up living in Yakima later, and when she saw me at the Larson Gallery she asked if I had attended West Mercer Elementary. I know that is the first time I had ever been asked that question.
So here we were, many years later, painting for four days on the floor in Yakima.
After high school, Morgan attended The College of Idaho and Montana State, studying art, and eventually attended the Burnley School of Professional Art, the school that became the Seattle Art Institute. Sarah has been painting murals for over 30 years, and recently painted the Christmas murals for the drive-thru display in December at State Fair Park.
For this project, we were given free rein to choose the design of the mural. Sarah chose to paint one of her favorite subjects: a local view of trees and Mount Adams (Pahto and the horse).
I was provided with the details of what kind of paint we needed, primarily acrylic house paint. Familiar with painting murals, Sarah knew how to create a background of ocher color to give the illusion of sun coming through the trees. I hoped to learn a few of her skills, including dry brushing and creating a gradient, especially since the medium was house paint.
This mural took several days, so I learned about many of the other murals she has created at wineries, dental offices, board rooms, children’s bedrooms and even a children’s shop. While most of her earlier work is in Wenatchee, she also has work in the Tri-Cities and Seattle.
While she worked on the main mural, I painted cherries, apples, pears and hops that had been cut out of PVC. At one point, volunteers Katie Bliesner and Eryn Garcia came by to paint the clouds and do some touch-up painting on the apples.
Volunteers on the project came in and out of where we were painting to ask where it was going. We didn’t know specifics, but there would eventually be climbing pieces attached to the boards.
On Sunday, we added a polyurethane coating to the wall and finished about the same time that the first phase of the construction was completed at the site.
The second phase will start on July 9, with an expected completion date of July 11. The rock wall mural will be moved and installed in its final location at the playground during that time. This will give us more time to add a few more coats of polyurethane.
The project needs you to help with its final phase. You can sign up at greenwayrotaryplayground.org -- and you may be helping to install the new rock-climbing wall.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.