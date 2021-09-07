The Arts Scene: 'Art As Story' -- It's all in the eye of the beholder

“There is not a right or wrong answer to this,” I tell my students before asking: “What story does this artwork tell you?”
When you view art, you bring your own feelings, biases and memories with you. You interpret the artwork, or create a story, based on experiences you have had in life.
For example, you may love cats and see Franz Marc’s “The White Cat” hanging in a gallery and think how sweet it is. Or if you hate cats, you may move on to view the next artwork with the blink of an eye.
When I saw that the Boxx Gallery had an exhibit called “Art As Story,” I thought: “Of course.”
Artists may have their own stories they embed in their artwork, but viewers also have their own interpretations. It is best to look at the artwork and create your own story, then look at the title, which may change your point of view.
Artist Jane Gutting creates work that tells the story of ravens and owls. “Ravens represented in my work are corvids, members of the avian family Corvidae, which includes nutcrackers, jays, magpies and crows," Gutting writes. “Like coyotes, they are mischievous, playful and passionate. I love how they make eye contact, and speak when spoken to, and how they respond to the tone in my voice.
"As explained by John Marzluﬀ in his book 'Gifts of the Crow,' corvids are discerning as they gather around their dead, warn of impending doom, recognize people, and are playful. Coyotes and owls have long kept me company on evenings where I live on Naches Heights."
Explains Janice La Verne Baker: “I make work that is autobiographical. I explore issues of gender and identity. I try to just keep working. I trust that more will be revealed, always.”
Betsy Bloomfield was “born in Seattle and raised on the shore of Lake Washington where I held wild ducklings, swam with frogs and turtles, and listened to the castanets of swallows’ beaks as they skimmed the surface of the lake snapping up evening insects.” Her artwork is a “retelling of my life as a little girl in love with stories about animals, as a young woman deeply curious about how the universe works, and in the present as a seasoned human still in love with bugs and fossils, dogs and cats, swallows and ducklings, and all the ways that stories are shared.”
For Michelle Wyles, the stories are about beauty. “I have a friend who spent her working life mired in the world of people’s problems, then became very interested in surrounding herself with beauty when she retired. Whatever that meant to her. But the important part was that she made a conscious decision to pursue beauty. I don’t know how many of us are that aware of ourselves and what makes us happy.”
It is the story of the ancestors that inspires Kate Bowditch. “We forgot our ancestors … no longer remembering their names or their land. We forgot how important it is to remember.” She goes on to say that “nature was their universe; Earth was the giver and taker of all things. The symbols they painted on cave walls helped them understand and influence this universe.”
Whatever the stories are that the artists share when they create their works, it is our experience that creates the final blending of their stories and our interpretations.
“Art As Story” runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sunday through Sept. 26 at the Boxx Gallery in Tieton.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. He writes this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.