The Arts Scene: Architects bring new Larson Gallery building to life

The Larson Gallery on the Yakima Valley College campus opened in September 1949, one of three original buildings on the new Yakima Valley Junior College campus site. Now, over 70 years later, a new gallery has been built across the street that is part of the West Campus project for the college.
BORArchitecture entered the entire project as part of the American Institute of Architects Central Washington Design Awards held at Terra Blanca Winery on Oct. 22. I was lucky to be able to attend, and also see that the YMCA Rotary Aquatic Center was also entered. While attendees socialized in the main tasting room, easels with descriptions and photos of the projects were displayed around the room.
The description of YVC’s West Campus Expansion project stated that it “transformed three aging commercial buildings into a new Conference Center, Allied Health Building, Yakima Valley Vintners Tasting Room, and the Larson Gallery. Each building has its own character; however, a common thread is present in the buildings. The clerestory windows on the north and south elevations of each building allow natural light to penetrate into the core. The transparency of each building reflects the college’s spirit of accessibility and innovation as well as allowing each building to embrace its surroundings by joining the character of the campus.”
The description of the Larson Gallery and Yakima Valley Vintners building was well summed up: “The Gallery and Tasting Room were designed to create a shared experience of art and wine exploration. The Gallery has two distinct exhibit spaces allowing multiple shows to run concurrently. Each space features the latest lighting, modular wall systems and audiovisual support to accommodate a wide range of exhibits. The Tasting Room was designed as an educationally interactive space giving the community the opportunity to learn about YVC’s Vineyard and Winery Technology program and taste their current wines. A sculpture garden west of the Tasting Room is outfitted to support exterior art of all kinds and is currently seeing the installation of its first two sculptures. Further, the Sculpture Garden is equipped to support small musical performances, social gatherings, and community events.”
Attendees of the program included architects from Edmonds, Kennewick, Seattle, Spokane, Yakima, and Hood River, Ore. As an outcome of the program, three awards were presented, with KDA Architecture receiving a citation for the YMCA Rotary Aquatic Center.
With the Larson Gallery now in its 72nd year, more and more visitors are attending, and the new location has made it much easier to park and not only visit the gallery, but the tasting room next door.
The original “Friends of the Larson Gallery,” which began in 1955 and incorporated in 1965 as the Larson Gallery Guild, has been instrumental in helping to fund the new building. Currently at 360 members, the Guild provides operations and programming support for the gallery.
Members of the Larson Gallery will enjoy a special Membership Open House from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the gallery. This will also be the last day of the Islamic Society Exhibition. If you are a member, or are interested in becoming a member, please attend.
