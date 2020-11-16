The Arts Scene: An exhibit to wrap your head around

Last Saturday, after getting ready for the Larson Gallery’s virtual online opening, I headed up to Tieton to see the Día de los Muertos exhibit at the Mighty Tieton Warehouse. Arriving there just a bit before the 3 p.m. closure, program associate Rosie Saldana cheerfully showed me in.
Something you obviously notice a lot are the traditional calaveras, skulls and skeletons for Día de los Muertos. It is a friendly image for this festive holiday.
On Oct. 24, Tieton Arts & Humanities held a community event, celebrating its 10th year. Tieton Arts & Humanities felt this is an important cultural tradition and invited Latinx families to share their culture with the larger community.
This pandemic year was scheduled differently to avoid the usual large crowds and live performances, so the exhibition and gallery were open in person and online, with performances presented virtually throughout October and November There are also complimentary craft kits available for pickup. And, yes, I did come home with one.
Walking in the door of the gallery, you are greeted by a large tapete, which is a sand painting on the floor. This painting was created by Fulgencio Lazo, an Oaxacan artist and one of three recipients of the 2018 Conductive Garboil Grant.
Throughout the gallery you can view artwork from artists from around the Valley, including Christie Tirado, Amanda Ontiveros, Maria Navarro, Carlos Prado, Cindy Lemus, il il, Bashi, Aislinn Hematyar Kalstad, Rosie Saldana, Luis Hernandez, Lily Strong, Anthony Tzib and Mudbuny.
And nearby the sand painting you can view the ofrenda, a traditional altar installation that was created by city of Redmond Poet Laureate Raúl Sánchez.
Visitors can see the exhibition in person (groups of no more than five at a time, masking and social distancing required) during regular gallery hours from noon to 3 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment through Sunday, Nov. 22.
To view the exhibition online, visit www.tietonarts.org/ddlm-2020-virtual-exhibit.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. His column runs Thursdays in SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.