The Arts Scene:Alzheimer's and 'The Artist Within'

Marilyn Raichle was raised in the shadow of Alzheimer’s.
“Nearly everyone on my father’s side of the family, and many on mother’s side, developed the disease,” she says. “My family was taught that when Alzheimer’s arrived, it was like a death — actually worse than death. Our parents warned us, ‘Don’t sacrifice your lives for us. When our time comes, just walk away.’ And we took them at their word.”
Then her mom began to paint.
“The paintings were amazing”, she writes. “She had never painted a day in her life, yet her work was good. It was really good. The paintings were always interesting and sometimes remarkable. Slowly, I began to understand. Even though Mom had a short-term memory of about 10 seconds, she was still here. Distilled to her essence, Mom was creative, loving and joyful.”
Raichle is the founder of Art of Alzheimer’s, which strives to celebrate and honor the creativity of people with dementia and amplify that message to the public.
The goal of Art of Alzheimer’s is that by creating a work of art, the person enriches the lives of others living with memory loss and dementia. Individuals with memory loss experience the joy and intensity of creation, and also build and strengthen relationships; it fosters social interaction, lessens anxiety and develops a heightened sense of control over the surrounding environment.
The result of this process can be seen in an exhibit opening at the Larson Gallery called “The Artist Within.” The paintings on exhibit were created by seven vibrant people living with dementia, each sharing their unique view of the world. The artwork effortlessly connects us with a vivid illustration that people living with memory loss and dementia are living with dignity, purpose and joy.
The exhibit features art from Julia Blackburn, Rosemary Freeman, Gloria Bandel Eaton Kinney, Jane Kippenhan, Patricia Kristoferson, Lenny Larson and Rafe Schwimmer, plus art created at Elderwise in Seattle.
“The Artist Within” opens from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at the Larson Gallery on the Yakima Valley College campus.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.