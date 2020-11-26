The Arts Scene: "Airborne focuses on beauty, struggle

Although Washington state is restricting indoor dining, you can still visit Collaboration Coffee on First Street and get something to go.
While you wait for your fresh coffee, take a look at the newest exhibit, “Airborne”, which opened Nov. 5. The artwork was created by Yakima artist Kristen Michael. As the title of the exhibit can be interpreted many ways during this difficult time, the imagery does focus on birds.
Kristen Michael was born and raised in Yakima. After receiving her Bachelor’s in Fine Arts from Central Washington University in 2010, she chose to focus on painting full time. She continues to live and work in Yakima, with her husband, Kyle, her son Atticus, and their three dogs.
Michael says that “the past year is not something anyone visualized for themselves, we all had to balance our daily routines amongst a backdrop of the world seemingly collapsing in around us. Isolation forced us to cling to whatever grounded us as we shifted our priorities for this new way of life. Constant depictions of hatred and racism have forced us to reimagine the world we want to come.”
Many of us have had to face many challenges over the past nine months. And for Michael, it was expressed through her work.
“Before the collective world turned upside down, my own world did as a close family member had their cancer resurface. This series is a visual depiction of my desire to control elements as life fell to pieces, done through the ever-crisp methodical details of feathers amongst uncontrollable drips with unforeseen outcomes,” Michael writes in her artist statement. “I have always chosen to create narrative works represented through nature and animals as their motives and actions are purposeful and intentions well understood. I stripped away the aves purposeful motives, their ability to fly, and their freedom, placing them in my own construct forcing upon them our own human struggles we find ourselves in 2020.”
With the perspective of the artist in mind, it is a constant evaluation of beauty and struggle in each work.
“Airborne” will be on exhibit at Collaboration Coffee until Jan. 2.
• David Lynx is executive director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College. His column runs Thursdays in SCENE. Learn more at www.larsongallery.org.