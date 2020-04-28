Staff entertainment picks: Because you gotta do SOMETHING with your time

You can’t go out with friends, your only company is your family, maybe just your dog, maybe no one at all. You’re getting a little stir crazy.
Might I recommend a documentary series about an insane rivalry among murderous tiger exploiters? Or perhaps a video game in which you buy and sell turnips? Maybe an album of screaming personal liberation and unbound percussive cacophony? These are the pop culture touchstones of the early coronavirus period, and it’s easy enough to see why.
A lot of it is just timing. The Netflix docu-series “Tiger King,” for instance, was released March 20, just as the psychic toll of sheltering in place had primed a nation of viewers for something as bizarre and sensational as Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. That was the same day Nintendo released “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” a game built on virtual social interactions and world building; you can see the quarantine appeal.
Fiona Apple’s album “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” came a little later, on April 17. That timing — a solid month into the stay-at-home order — cast in sharper relief the album’s themes of manic energy, defiance, giddy humor and liberation. It’s a masterpiece and would have been viewed as such no matter when it was released, but it definitely feels right for right now, doesn’t it?
These are, of course, just the most prominent examples of entertainment that people have turned to during this pandemic. There is a vast, largely digitally accessible, archive of pop culture out there, and people have more time at home to explore it than they ever have. For me it’s been “Better Call Saul,” neo-noir movies and records I can dance to with my 1- and 3-year-olds. (Their tastes lean toward old soul and rockabilly. Lots of Etta James and Carl Perkins, which I heartily recommend.)
But you don’t have to trust my recommendations. I asked the whole newsroom staff for theirs, and some of them were kind enough to reply. Here, in their own words, are what some of the brightest minds at the Yakima Herald-Republic think you should watch, read, listen to and play while you’re stuck at home.
• DonALD W. MeyerS, crime and court reporter and local history columnist
I’ve been watching “Mystery Science Theater 3000” on DVDs from the Yakima Valley Library and online streaming. I’m also getting caught up on “Star Trek: Picard,” a truly great addition to the “Star Trek” canon, as opposed to “Discovery.”
I’m also listening to several history podcasts, including “Ridiculous History,” “Stuff You Missed in History Class,” “Behind the Bastards,” “American History Tellers” and “American Scandal.” They provide some unique takes on history.
And I’m planning to start another pass through Patrick O’Brian’s “Aubrey-Maturin” series, which chronicles the naval aspects of the Napoleonic Wars. They’re great books, but I can’t read them on weeknights because I usually wind up staying up until 2 a.m. because they are so easy to get lost in. After about five minutes, you’re part of the story.
• Joanna Markell, city editor
Reading: My book club has moved its meetings online. Several people at our last get-together mentioned how difficult it is to concentrate these days. Lighter reading fare is in order.
I’ve been reading the “Maisie Dobbs” mystery series by Jacqueline Winspear. Dobbs is a methodical private investigator and former nurse, and the novels are set in post-World War I England. They’ve been a welcome break.
Seattle author Maria Semple’s books “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” and “Today will be Different” offer respite of a different kind. They are stories of women on the edge, told with a madcap sense of humor. Semple’s main characters are flawed but captivating as they find their way back to firmer ground.
Streaming: I was taken in by the Netflix miniseries “Unorthodox,” which follows a 19-year-old woman’s escape from her Hasidic community in Brooklyn to start a new life in Berlin. Israeli actress Shira Haas plays Esty Shapiro, who is trying to find her way in two separate worlds that seem far, far apart. “Unorthodox” is an introduction to Hasidic traditions of the Satmar community most people will never encounter, overlaid by big-picture themes like the ongoing trauma of the Holocaust. The series, which is told in four parts, is both a thriller and a modern-day history lesson.
• Greg Halling, managing editor
A homicidal virus. Stay-at-home orders. Weeks of minimal human interaction.
“Rockford Files”? “Rockford Files.”
I returned to “The Rockford Files” long before the coronavirus pandemic. Sure, Steve McQueen was and always shall be the King of Cool. But James Garner is cut from the same cloth.
After a tough week, I just want to spend some time in the presence of coolness. I want to laugh at defiant wisecracks, admire a well-cut sports jacket and enjoy a car chase involving a classic American muscle car.
“The Rockford Files” checks all the boxes.
Actually, it goes farther than that. Most episodes could’ve been written by Raymond Chandler, with Jim Rockford standing in for Philip Marlowe. They’re tense, they’re gritty, they’re funny and they always include a copper mist Pontiac Firebird Esprit.
“The Rockford Files” aired on NBC from September 1974 to January 1980. Now it’s available on Amazon Prime.
When I’m not watching “The Rockford Files,” I’m working my way through “Justified” on Hulu — based on an Elmore Leonard short story.
If you sense a pattern here, you’re right. Timothy Olyphant is a pretty cool cat, himself. And nobody — nobody — wrote better crime stories than Leonard. Not even Chandler.
That accounts for my evenings. But during the day, while I’m working in the back bedroom we’ve converted to an office, I usually turn on some music.
Tom Morello, guitarist for Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, did me a huge favor by compiling a Spotify playlist of his favorite Steve Earle songs.
It begins with a new track, “Devil Put the Coal in the Ground,” and ends 25 songs later with “Copperhead Road.” It’s perfect.
And it includes Morello playing guitar on Earle’s cover of “Lungs,” the harrowing Townes Van Zandt song that seemed to foretell this pandemic.
I watch Garner’s “Rockford Files” to momentarily forget about COVID-19. I listen to Earle to remember we’re still in a fight for our lives.
• Janelle Retka, education reporter
First and foremost, I’ve been watching A LOT of television.
Reese Witherspoon is once again the entitled white snob in “Little Fires Everywhere,” a multifaceted new series on HBO inspired by the namesake New York Times bestselling novel by Celeste Ng. It explores race, motherhood, class privilege and a whole host of other DRAMA.
Speaking of HBO, I’m unfortunately caught up on “Insecure,” an Issa Rae production I can’t get enough of. The series is loosely based off of the 2011 YouTube series that brought Issa Rae to the limelight, “Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.” They both have some strong language and adult content. The original series is broken into 5- to 10-minute episodes and is laugh-out-loud funny, as only my dog can confirm. But “Insecure,” which debuted in 2016 and is still releasing weekly episodes (7 p.m. each Sunday) is at times funny, at others heart-wrenching. It’s a more sincere peek inside a fictional group of friends’ lives in Los Angeles. Would recommend.
I’m also reading ... three different books.
The book club I’m in has continued meeting via videoconference. (And we’re upping our meetings from once a month to two. Because who doesn’t have time?) We focus on the Pacific Northwest, whether that’s the setting of the book or the origin of the author. This month, we’re reading “One Long River of Song,” a collection of stories by the late Brian Doyle, which we learned about through SCENE, actually (Jan. 23). I’m only a chunk of stories in, but his essays and “proems” — what he dubbed his hybrid of poems and prose — are eloquent and soothing. So that’s been nice to help take the edge off at the end of these odd days.
The other two books I’m alternating between are ones friends (and former colleagues from a westside indie bookstore where I used to work) sent me to help survive COVID-19.
“Our Women on the Ground” is an inspiring collection of essays by Arab women reporting in the Arab world, edited by Sahra Hankir. Honestly, this book has been so hard to read. Largely because it’s so engaging and easy to read that I get swept away in these storylines that are not easy to digest. A woman tells of a source she had developed over years joining ISIS and eventually serving in a suicide mission. Another tells of her time as a New York Times correspondent working alongside her husband, who abruptly died of an asthma attack while on a discreet reporting trip in Syria. All the while these women are telling the stories of people on the ground, and finding the intimate details that often get lost in war reporting but that remind readers of the humanity tucked behind the violence. Scenes from salons or kitchens. Who people were before war changed the landscape and their lives. Oof. Would recommend this collection, beyond a doubt. But it’s maybe not the escape reading you would normally think of.
The last book is “The Power Notebooks,” another collection of essays (I didn’t realize I was on an essay kick until now) or, in this case, more like notebook entries. Culture writer Katie Roiphe takes a look at how strong women experience their power. She pairs her own experiences with observations of famous women like Sylvia Plath and Simone de Beauvoir. It’s thought-provoking without a doubt. I haven’t made up my mind about it otherwise.
Outside of that, I’ve been doing some arts and crafts. (I illustrate and play around with embroidery.) But my most consistent outlet during this time has been taking weekly hikes. Hiking has always been the way I ground myself in times of distress. And it’s easy for me and my dog to get out and easily social distance on trails. Which makes me very grateful to have trails like those kept by Cowiche Canyon Conservancy open during this time. We’re spoiled in Yakima to have these grounds open to us — something I feel acutely as I catch up with friends around the world stuck in towering apartment buildings or in cities lacking sidewalks or green space. With select state parks due to reopen as well, I’m only feeling luckier.
• Evan Abell, photographer
My friends and I have been playing Activision’s free-to-play battle royale shooter “Call of Duty: Warzone” since it came out in March. The cross-platform compatibility allows players on PC, PS4 and Xbox One to play together, which makes it easy to connect with friends and family using different systems. It’s been a welcome escape to jump on for a few hours to laugh, talk trash and confuse my neighbors with over-the-top celebrations when we win.
• Bill Epperheimer, copy editor and page designer
Here’s a double recommendation: Lev Grossman’s “The Magicians” trilogy, and the SyFy adaptation that recently finished its five-year run.
“The Magicians,” published in 2009, has been described as “Harry Potter” for adults. It is much more. The books tell the story of brilliant but miserable Quentin Coldwater, a magician who doesn’t know he’s a magician until he’s recruited into a secret college of magic in New York. The three books — “The Magicians,” “The Magician King” and “The Magician’s Land” — tell the story of Quentin and his friends, but the Potter similarities go out the window pretty quickly.
As it turns out, it’s not a fantasy come true to be a magician. “Magic comes from pain,” and there’s plenty of pain to accompany the whimsy. And hedonism. And betrayal. And beasts and magical lands and horrifying deaths and flying carpets.
The trilogy is inventive and thrilling — and just a warmup for the TV series, which lessens the focus on Quentin in favor of a dynamic ensemble of complex magicians, the most impressive of whom is Margo (Janet in the books), aka High Queen Margo the Destroyer, aka Bambi, whose five-year journey is unexpected and transformative.
So, if you like fantastic fiction, impressive visual effects, clever plots — and sentient flying ships, six-fingered British beasts, magical lands, vindictive moons, satyr-like gods, musical interludes, battle magic, sex magic, astral projection and vulgar talking bunnies — this darkly subversive show might be for you. (It is definitely not for kids, though. In addition to copious F-bombs, there is rape, pedophilia, violence, drinking and drugs. A lot of drinking and drugs.)
Seasons 1-4 of “The Magicians” are streaming on Netflix; the recently concluded Season 5 is on SyFy.
Also check out: “Recursion” by Blake Crouch; “Daemon” by Daniel Suarez; “The Passage” by Justin Cronin; “Curb Your Enthusiasm” on HBO; the Happy Color color-by-number app; and “Family Feud” reruns on Game Show Network.
• Scott Spruill, sports reporter
Endless nights at home is a strugglefest for a sports guy, especially an old one.
Dove into 50 levels of Netflix and got lost. Added the Showtime deal for five bucks a month and fell asleep.
Fortunately, well-written history never fails for me. Currently reading about a young Winston Churchill in “Hero of the Empire,” which makes me sound fabulously snooty. In my defense I’m only reading this because it was written by Candice Millard, whose “River of Doubt” on Theodore Roosevelt was excellent. (I’ll see that snooty and raise you a smoking jacket and pipe.)
Back to the telly, and it’s still about history. And a bunch of Germans.
Found a series in the Amazon archives called “The Man in the High Castle” and semi-binged through two seasons. There’s some kind of time travel going on, which is confusing as hell, but it’s awesome to look at.
Then on Sunday took a flier on Showtime’s premier of “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.” Don’t know what I was thinking about, I mean it even has dreadful in the name. But it’s set in 1938 Los Angeles and has an evil woman in a black dress, so I’ll be back next Sunday.
Everything is in play, folks, because you can only watch so many replays of the ’95 Mariners-Yankees series on ROOT.
• Vera Sanabria, editorial assistant
I bought my 72-year-old dad, Luis Sanabria, some paints, an easel and a few canvases, and he’s been busy painting. It’s been a surprise to all of us because we never saw an interest in this area.
We brought in a patio table to the living room for puzzles and Xbox. It’s great, because the projects can be left there until completed. This is more of a space for my son Ryan, and it helps to minimize the use of electronics. He still has homework and studying to do in the morning. But after lunch he can work on a puzzle or building Lego. After dinner he can Xbox.
We also play backgammon. It’s a fun game and it’s not like Monopoly, which can take forever. We usually play three games. When my husband, Jeff Jones, and I play, we usually have our cocktail hour. (We’ve been ordering alcohol online.)
We’ve tried making origami. There was a kit with paper, and we figured it was time to use it.
• Mai Hoang, business reporter
OK, like a lot of the rest of the country, I’ve gotten sucked into “Animal Crossing.” Now that I’m at home all day, including for work, playing a game in which I get to run around outside, chopping trees, fishing, making furniture and tools and meeting up with my favorite animal friends feels gratifying.
The series of “Animal Crossing” games dates back to 2001. The premise is that you build a community with a lot of manual labor and through friendships with your animal friends. You’re also in perpetual debt thanks to a charming but somewhat predatory raccoon developer named Tom Nook.
Nintendo couldn’t have timed last month’s release of “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” better. For this version, you have a chance to bask in paradise on your own island. The catch is that the island is in about the same state as the one from the Fyre Festival, i.e., deserted. Each day you spend time collecting supplies, getting fish and bugs and other tasks to make the island more pleasant for yourself and your animal residents. Over time and through a lot of hard work, it becomes a fun place to live, work and play.
I sincerely appreciate my non-playing friends for allowing me to lament about how I can’t seem to find that one fossil for the island museum, how I can’t find a good price for the turnips I purchased from Daisy Mae earlier in the week, and why I’m so behind my other friends who have turned their deserted islands into legitimate resort destinations.
Pro tip: Do not try to share an island on “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” with your spouse. Here’s what Nintendo doesn’t tell you: You can only have one island per gaming console. I didn’t think that would be a big deal. But after I accidentally stole my husband’s race car bed (He left it outside! How was I supposed to know?), it was apparent that I would need to buy a separate game console so I could run my own island (and preserve a loving relationship). The fun part is that we’ve had the opportunity to visit each other’s islands, via Nintendo’s online gaming platform. It’s like a virtual date night.
Speaking of which, “Animal Crossing” has also been a great way to connect with my friends. I was able to make some inroads on my island thanks to friends giving me various supplies from their island. I was able to sell my turnips, which I purchased for 110 bells, for 454 bells by visiting a friend’s island. I have a group chat with friends who also play the game, and it’s not only been a place to trade game tips but also a chance to connect and talk and comfort each other during tough times.