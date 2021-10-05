Notes from The Seasons: Party like it's 2019 at The Seasons

Hard to believe that The Seasons Performance Hall has been a mecca for exciting musical experiences — often life-changing experiences — in the Yakima area for 16 years. From its initial concert with the Bill Mays Trio on Oct. 13, 2005, through the Seattle Rock Orchestra's debut of Led Zeppelin’s acoustic music planned for Wednesday, Oct. 13, its dedication has not wavered. The Seasons mission statement encapsulates the commitment: “Enriching lives with diverse performances in a unique venue."
To celebrate its birthday, The Seasons is offering a week of concerts and activities that will touch many local fans with high-quality music and variety, as well as gifts of appreciation from The Seasons for their history of support. A new COVID policy of proof of vaccination or recent negative test for staff, artists and audience may ultimately offer the greatest gift of all: a safe public space at The Seasons Performance Hall for vaccinated (or tested) individuals to experience the joy of live music in the company of others. It’s not risk-free, of course. But it’s as safe as can be to come out to The Seasons and have some fun.
Here’s what in store for Yakimaniacs for The Seasons' gala birthday week:
• Sunday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m. -- Seattle Rock Orchestra: Pink Floyd’s "Dark Side of the Moon."
One of the most popular acts ever in Yakima delivers the classic rock album with a full 24-piece orchestra -- plus singers! This long-deferred concert, sponsored by Invest in Yakima, is one of the first live concerts since the pandemic began for this important ensemble, and one of the biggest for The Seasons. Tickets are still available online.
• Tuesday, Oct. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. -- Susan Hahn/Susan Harris: Art Opening in the Gallery/Bistro.
With the opening of The Seasons Gallery and Bistro every weekend, pre- and post-concert functions and unique local entertainment are in store at least three times a week. This night, two highly regarded Northwest artists are featured: Bart Roderick on the Steinway and vocalist Rondi Marsh. Free to the public.
• Wednesday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m. -- Seattle Rock Orchestra: Led Zeppelin Acoustic.
The rock orchestra returns, again with singers, to play some of Led Zeppelin's classic hits in acoustic form, showing a softer side of the heavy metal band. This is a free birthday concert for 2021 members, sponsors and COLUMNS donors to The Seasons. (Anyone can join online at theseasonsyakima.com.) There is also an annual donor dinner at 5:30 p.m. for the nearly 90 “COLUMNS” who support The Seasons with major donations, support that has been especially critical during the pandemic. (The Seasons welcomes new COLUMNS donors online; email director@theseasonsyakima.com for more information.)
• Thursday, Oct. 14, 5-9 p.m. -- Bistro Night.
Come for the great music by the KCJ Jazz Company -- entry is free -- and stay for the half-price plates, new fall menu and multiple drink specials. It's a beautiful way to experience the Gallery/Bistro with one of Yakima’s favorite bands.
• Friday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m. -- Movie Night.
Charlie Chaplin’s “City Lights” will be screened with a new score by famed opera composer Daron Hagen performed by the 11-piece Seasons Festival Chamber Orchestra under the baton of Aaron Hirsch. Tickets are available online. Afterward, at 8:30 p.m., stay for a free bonus feature: “Orson Rehearsed,” an award-winning short film produced by Hagen that has just been released and is winning awards around the world. Before the movies, join Hagen in the Bistro at 5:30 p.m. for a table talk about his new score, his days with The Seasons Fall Music Festival, and a preview of “Orson Rehearsed.” This event is free.
• Saturday, Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m. -- “Romancing the Tone.”
Check out this concert of delightful, romantic-era works for combinations of voice, clarinet and piano featuring Melissa Schiel, Joe Brooks and Anne Schilperoort. An optional three-course concert dinner, highlighting cuisines of Europe, is available with ticket purchase online.
• Monday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. -- The Jamie Baum Septet+.
This jazz ensemble from New York is fresh off a headline appearance at the Earshot Jazz Festival. Baum, a renowned flutist, is touring the country with her magnificent octet and amazing compositions courtesy of a Jazz Road grant.
• Pat Strosahl is executive director of The Seasons Performance Hall. This column runs every four weeks in SCENE. Learn more at theseasonsyakima.com.