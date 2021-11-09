Notes from the Seasons: November to remember continues at The Seasons Performance Hall

Those bold enough to venture from their homes for entertainment in concert venues are in for a special treat at The Seasons Performance Hall. Limited in-person audience attendance at recent concerts (due, no doubt, to COVID caution and confusion) make them more like intimate living room concerts in the company of great musicians. The environment and seating at The Seasons is perfectly set up to deliver that once-in-a-lifetime “living room” experience that will likely send chills racing down your spine. Best of all, The Seasons vaccine-or-recent-test for admittance ensures a COVID-safe environment in which to experience it.
Did you miss any of the November to Remember last weekend? We saw Sway Wild alt-folk, the Randy Porter Jazz Trio, an art opening for Brent Whitmire Photographs, and SEMPRE Chamber Music’s Sunday concert. Luckily, it’s not too late to catch up. You can visit our Gallery from 5-9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays to view Whitmire’s arresting photos. For a limited time, you can also go to theseasonsyakima.com and purchase tickets to relive two of those concerts online in your own living room: Randy Porter Trio (amazing piano man) and SEMPRE Chamber Music (a barn burner!). Experience the music of The Seasons with high-quality online streaming, and we are confident you’ll be more inspired than ever to attend the live shows.
Here are some live concerts coming up that you should consider:
• The Shivas, Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. This hot new band from Seattle plays world music with their own distinctive alt-rock twist. The Seasons board has assembled a cadre of dedicated alt-rock music-lovers that scout out the Northwest’s newest and best music. They have brought us such varied acts as Mark Pickerel, Bart Budwig/Jenn Borst, and Deep Sea Diver — and The Shivas is their latest find.
• The Levi Platero Band, Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. From Arizona comes an inspiring Native American generational talent in the blues, electric and acoustic. He’s the feature story and cover of the recent Washington State Blues Society's “Bluesletter.” He began his journey — and his amazing band — from Navajo roots. And The Seasons has him!
• Barrio Manouche, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. The Seasons presents a Los Angeles-based Swiss-Army-knife of a band — with dancers! Ranging from Flamenco to Mexican to African to Gypsy, this band melds all styles into a unique high-energy performance you can’t resist. They’ve packed venues all across the West. And now, Yakima.
• Sonando, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Your Afro-Cuban fix for this fall, Sonando has been lighting up venues and audiences for over 20 amazing years. The best Latin music players in Seattle (with reverberations of the legendary "Bochinche") bring the Cuban heat and the Latin beat to Yakima.
• A calendar is not usually needed for The Seasons Gallery and Bistro; it is open 5-9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and before and after every concert in the main hall. Stop by for conversation, drinks, a great new Bistro menu , meetups, pre- and post-functions, and whatever surprising things the staff can think up. Enter the Bistro off Sgt. Pendleton Way. It’s always a fun stop.
Note these additional special Bistro events:
• Birdie Fenn Cent, Thursday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.
• Cowiche Canyon Conservancy/Seasons Membership Night, Friday, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m.; music by Ken Bevis and Julie & Sally; members of CCC or The Seasons are admitted free to the 7:30 p.m. Shivas concert.
• Yakima Salsa Dance Company, Friday, Nov. 12 at 9:15 p.m. to who knows?
• Salsa Masquerade Party, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m.; annual fall masquerade.
• Downtown Yakima Association Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Bistro favorites Bart and Rondi will bring the music, and there will be many other fun incentives.
• Also please note that the Bistro and Gallery will be closed for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
The point is: The Seasons is closer than ever to being a full-time entertainment palace with something happening virtually every night of every weekend in The Bistro or the main performance hall. No need to check your calendar; just come on down and see what’s happening at The Seasons!
• Pat Strosahl is executive director of The Seasons Performance Hall. This column runs every four weeks in SCENE.