Notes from The Seasons: A loaded May lineup and a new gallery and bistro

The Seasons forges ahead!
Our ongoing reopening brings a packed concert calendar for May, a reimagined backstage gallery and bistro, hall rentals for public and private events, outdoor concerts, and other festivities throughout the summer.
Best of both worlds
Returning live audiences have been thrilled to find that safety and fun are not mutually exclusive at The Seasons. Concertgoers have been enthusiastic and COVID-safe at the same time. The Seasons’ world-class livestreaming provides a great option for people who are cautious, especially vulnerable or just prefer to spend a summer evening on their own patio. Livestreamers can use their tickets to view the entire concert at their convenience.
The Seasons Gallery Bistro
The Seasons Gallery Bistro will reopen to the public May 14 from 4-8 p.m. and will open from Thursday to Saturday thereafter. The venue promises a compelling mix of fun, sophistication and culture including:
• Tapas and local craft beverages served with flair (thanks to Big John Caudill and John Gasperetti).
• Music and other entertainment in the gallery space, featuring local and regional performers.
• Revolving art exhibits, starting with the elegant paintings of Mary Portteus.
• A pre-concert meal option so patrons never miss a scheduled event — and the bistro will frequently remain open for a late night “hang” with artists and friends after the concert.
Open for rentals
A practical moratorium on vital community events such as weddings, funerals, business parties and recitals has held sway for over a year. The Seasons is leading the charge to bring those communal events back now that restrictions on live audiences have been relaxed. In short, The Seasons hall rental window is now open.
Loaded May event calendar
The first two concerts in May are great examples of the wide range of concerts that characterize our schedule: rap Saturday night and classical on Sunday. Check our website — www.theseasonsyakima.com — for in-depth articles, photos and videos. Sign up for the weekly e-news to track the latest changes.
• Rap Saturday; 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Rap Saturday! Rello da Don and Leviticuss bring their storytelling rap to The Seasons stage. Rello, with his brother Chino, is a recent transplant from Chicago to Yakima and Leviticuss is a homegrown rapper whose stylings have been delighting local crowds for many years. The Chase Craig Band will cameo.
• SEMPRE Season Finale; 6 p.m. Sunday
"Remembrances." Rachmaninoff’s "Elegy Piano Trio" and the world premiere of a new work by young Dallas composer Quinn Mason. The final flourish: Chausson’s big "Concerto for Violin, Piano, and String Quartet" featuring Denise Dillenbeck on violin.
• Joe Brooks Jazz Quartet; 7:30 p.m. May 6
Seasons favorites Bart Roderick, Joe Brooks, Don Kinney and Jeff Norwood bring lively and entertaining takes on the Great American Songbook and their own originals. They’ll kick off our "Hot Summer/Cool Jazz" series.
• The Ben Rosenblum Trio; 7:30 p.m. May 14
A prodigy on piano and accordion brings his brand of smooth jazz to The Seasons. Meet Ben at The Seasons Gallery Bistro opening and experience the excitement of our new addition.
• "Crafted Comedy Series"; 7:30 p.m. May 15
Brad Upton, one of the most respected comedians in the Northwest — with appearances at the Grand Ole Opry and on Comedy Central — teams with a new sports-oriented comedian, Monica Nevi, who has appeared on ESPN and Fox Sports. Nahum Ray hosts. Brad “will be funny for money. …”
• Mark Pickerel and His Praying Hands; 7:30 p.m. May 20
A scion of Central Washington alt-rock since his Screaming Trees grunge band, Mark brings his latest project to The Seasons stage. “Rebel in the Rearview,” his latest album, covers great pop tunes about the rebellious spirit. Mark, a drummer by trade, fronts a Western-flavored band with his magnificent Jim Morrison-esque bass vocals and ironic spirit.
Other notes
• Friday, May 7, noon: Friday Brown Bag concert with Bonnie Joy Blanchard, soprano, and Anne Schilperoort, piano.
• Saturday, May 8: Cinco de Mayo Drag Show with Frivola Montes de Oca; doors open at 8 p.m.
• Pat Strosahl is executive director of The Seasons Performance Hall. This column runs every four weeks in SCENE.