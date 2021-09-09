New murals on Lincoln Avenue share a vision of unity for Yakima

Ash Cardenas had the empty space behind the Dollar Stretcher at 501 W. Lincoln Ave. reserved for a year before she decided what she wanted to do with it.
She wanted the space to represent collaboration and community, so she shared her vision for unidad, or unity, with 15 other artists. The group came together to create a mural in late August that centers around feminine experiences, especially highlighting art made by Hispanic and Indigenous women.
“It just didn’t feel right doing it by myself,” Cardenas said.
It was important to her that it be a group of women.
“I hope people notice the art of course, but if anything, I hope they feel what we left here,” Cardenas said.
Cardenas presented the idea of a group mural painted by women artists to Maddie Hicks at Collaboration Coffee, who encouraged the idea. The first artists meeting was held at the downtown coffee shop. Volunteer Betsy Bloomfield said Cardenas was a natural leader who was able to draw the group into her artistic vision.
“The whole thing works together seamlessly,” Bloomfield said.
Artists only had two sets of instructions: follow the theme, unity or unidad, and design their piece using the group color scheme.
There were no prompts to draw women, but the panels show self-portraits, sister portraits, missing and murdered Indigenous women, and feminine imagery. Artist Jamaica Zoglman said people can tell it was made by women.
“There is something really fundamental about who we are and what we make that transcends any sort of definition of what femininity is,” Zoglman said.
Time to paint
Cardenas had an open schedule for artists to come work at the mural on Aug. 27, 28 and 29. There was music and laughter, pizza and pastries, and of course, paint.
“It was just a street party here,” Bloomfield said.
For many of the artists, oversized canvases and house paint are not in their usual toolbox. The artists each specialize in sculpture, acrylic, fibers, watercolor, ink, photography, digital art or a combination.
Madeline Alviso Ramirez does a little bit of everything. She creates pottery, photography, paintings, graphics and tattoos. She said she enjoyed seeing the processes the other artists used to create.
“I know some people are more precise and they need projectors, some used sketches, and I was just going crazy,” Alviso Ramirez said.
She said the project was collaborative, even with all these differences.
“Artists were saying, ‘Hey, you know this color might work’ or ‘You should try this’ and just feeding off each other,” she said.
Raevyn Heneghen said the theme of unity was there among the artists. People were sharing paint and ideas, she said. And there weren’t very many hard lines between the panels.
“We all kind of meshed together and it was a really beautiful process,” Heneghen said.
Cardenas went door to door to businesses in the community to find sponsorships. The money was used to fund the project, to compensate the artists and to fund future projects, she said.
Meet the muralists
Each artist worked with one panel on the empty wall. The designs were guided by each artist’s interpretation of the unity theme and a preselected color palette.
> Betsy Bloomfield, @ewbloomfieldBloomfield said she wasn’t a muralist. But she is now.
She joined as a volunteer after attending the first artist meeting.
“I was really fascinated by being able to work with a group of muralists, just to see how it all comes together,” Bloomfield said.
The panels at each end of the mural were reserved for the group’s logo. One was a community panel, open for anyone who came to see the artists as they worked. The other was empty.
So, Bloomfield picked up a brush. She selected a background color and added textures before stenciling the logo.
“I just started mixing paint and putting paint on the wall,” Bloomfield said.
> Jamaica Zoglman, @jamaicazoglmanfineartZoglman revived an old sketch for her unity mural. She said the two women knitting their hearts together represents the things women do for each other.
“It’s such an act of kindness, both to do that for someone and to allow someone to do that for you,” she said, “to have the honor of being present while you transform.”
The two women are painted nude in the shade of a red umbrella, their hair blowing in the wind.
> Leticia Mendoza Macedo, @LeticusArtMendoza Macedo, who is a digital artist and had never worked on a mural, said it was a challenge to wait for the paint to dry.
“It’s basically the same, only it’s a little messier,” she said.
She also used spray paint in her piece. She pointed to the aerosol in the shading of a large apple.
Her mural depicts five women on a journey of empowerment. The figures are climbing a hillside carrying an apple that reads, “Great women empower each other.”
It’s better to empower other people than to tear them down, Mendoza Macedo said: “The apple says it all.”
> Aislinn Hematyar Kalstad, @watered.down.artHematyar Kalstad sees unity in flora. In the unity garden, ivy and arborvitae represent friendship. The hydrangea represents understanding. The gladiolus is support.
She worked with Mendoza Macedo and Zoglman to add an extra layer of unity. The backgrounds are blended, and earth elements move across the three panels without strict boundaries.
“All of our panels were very individual, and when we began painting, we, like, just made it super cohesive and started blending things together,” Hematyar Kalstad said.
She said the collaboration added to the sense of unity.
> Madeline Alviso Ramirez, @nenadecholavidaAlviso Ramirez’s self portrait unifies her heritage and femininity.
She said the Chola woman with full eyelashes, golden hoop earrings and stars framing her face is her.
The corn in the background honors her Indigenous culture and her family, who were migrant farmworkers. Her family was also made up of activists, she said, so there are activists in the mural.
“When I think of unity in the Valley, I think of activism,” she said.
Alviso Ramirez said representation matters.
“I think a lot of girls in this area connected to it because they identify, or it looks like them, or it resembles them and it’s up on the wall,” she said.
> Amanda Ontiveros, @paloma_amandaOntiveros’ art is life and death.
Her dad died when she was young, and painting became a way to release her emotions, she said. The first day of painting, Aug. 27, was her dad’s birthday.
“That just made me put a lot more of my heart into it,” she said.
Her skull tells the story of Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, when dead loved ones pay a visit to the living, she said.
“We believe that when you die, it’s just another phase of life,” she said.
Ontiveros said she always incorporates a flower to symbolize life.
> Rosie Saldaña, @artbyrosiesaldanaSaldaña’s mural concept was too big to fit in just one panel. So, she collaborated with Cindy Lemus to fill two.
Her half of the historical creation of Adam, reinvented to depict two women, shows unity, power, strength and femininity, she said.
“There’s a really strong female presence in this piece on both sides of it,” Saldaña said.
Saldaña’s mural has one arm extending toward the right edge of her panel. There is a floral pattern on the back of the hand. Roses and monarchs in the background are symbols for Saldaña’s Hispanic heritage and migration, she said.
> Cindy Lemus, @catrinaazulLemus’ mural is the dead to Saldaña’s living.
Lemus said physical and emotional connections are an important part of unity, so she painted the outstretched arm of a skeleton.
“It’s all about relationships and how we connect to people, whether they’re here or not,” she said.
She painted marigolds because their bright color attracts the dead back to their families for Dia de los Muertos, she said.
The birds gliding through Lemus’ painting resemble bird imagery present in traditional Mexican embroidery, she said. They swirl around the skeletal arm, flying up, down and around.
“Everything goes in circles,” Lemus said. “Life has its ups and its downs, but regardless, things get better.”
> Raevyn Heneghen, @birdandthebees_Heneghen honored missing and murdered Indigenous women in her panel. In the painting, the woman’s face is covered by a cloud of flowers and butterflies. The red print of a hand covers her cheek and mouth.
She found it appropriate to honor missing and murdered women in a women’s mural, she said.
“They’re still a part of our community, and that to me ties under the idea of unity,” Heneghen said.
Heneghen said she hopes the mural encourages people to think about the missing and murdered women and how they can help in the community.
“There’s still people here that miss them, that think about them, that are grieving,” she said.
> Vanessa Alviso, @bashi.arteAlviso said Chola women are often criminalized and demonized, so she uses her art to show brown bodies in a different way.
Alviso wanted to take up as much space as she could with her brown skin, she said. She always paints herself.
This time, she focused on her gesturing hands, which she said are sometimes seen as threatening. In her piece, they are arranged in the American Sign Language sign for unity.
“I love that I get to put all this brown skin in a big format in public,” Alviso said. “It’s just demanding to be looked at.”
She said representation is important and art from non-white artists helped achieve that.
> Elizabeth Montes de Oca, @whynot.art_eliFor Elizabeth Montes de Oca, unity means nature.
Her mural depicts a woman with a nature scene inside her body. Her heart is bathed in sunlight on her chest with birds flying up into her shoulder. A mountain and river scene continues down the woman’s torso with water cascading over the woman’s hands to create a waterfall.
“I really poured my heart into this,” she said.
Montes de Oca’s daughter was there to help complete the mural. It was the first mural for both of them.
“It was so amazing working with all of these women,” Montes de Oca said.
> Victoria Rifa, @welcome2theindustry and Esmeralda Vasquez, @esoveresmeraldaRifa’s blob faces represent the wide variety of human experiences. Her concept was inspired by Black Lives Matter protests in New York City and Seattle, where she saw how different everyone in the crowd was.
“I just liked the idea that they were all coming together for the same purpose even if they didn’t share the same life experiences,” Rifa said.
Vasquez painted the linework in the background, and Rifa painted the faces. The two looked at images from the protests while designing their mural.
“For this it was women coming together, but really, unity is about everyone coming together,” Rifa said.
> Carmen Selam, @yakamancheSelam’s portrait of her older sister is a concept that includes the original Indigenous people of the Yakama Nation, she said.
“I say that she’s made of stars,” Selam said.
The woman in the painting is wearing a star-covered red dress. Selam said the red color represents missing and murdered Indigenous women.
The seven circles represent the Yakama belief system, which is the seven drums religion, she said.
Selam said it is important for people to recognize that Yakima is on ceded Yakama Nation land.
“You can’t have unity without first acknowledging where you are at and what land you are on,” she said. “Even being included in this narrative here strengthens that by honoring those contemporary relationships that we have.”
> Ash Cardenas, @mudbunyIn true unity form, Cardenas included a piece of each of the other panels in her own. She wanted to unify the pieces using color and design.
“Everybody putting a piece of themselves in it was a way to make me feel a little bit at home, a little bit more relaxed and at ease,” she said.
Cardenas used spray paint and included each color of the group’s color scheme. Then she stenciled on a third eye to represent spirituality.
“I just needed sisterhood to grow,” she said.
> Maria Rueda, @mariagruedaMaria Grueda used her panel to encourage people to learn about other cultures.
“The more we know about each other, the more we grow,” she said.
Grueda said the butterfly was an important symbol for growing and changing.
The hands represent caring and sharing, “dropping some knowledge into the next person,” she said. The vines root everything together. She said she hopes the mural brings attention and conversation to art made by women.