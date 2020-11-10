How do you even deal with a year like 2020? Yoga, trash TV and Neil Young

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 pandemic “may be stressful for people.” And a poll commissioned by the American Psychological Association found that the presidential election was “a significant source of stress” in the lives of more than two-thirds of U.S. adults.
You don’t say!
A historic pandemic that’s killed a quarter-million Americans coinciding with the highest-stakes presidential election since Lincoln won in 1860 — that’s an imperfect storm of stress right there. So, yes, CDC and APA, we’re feeling a bit on edge. And now it’s starting to look like the post-election transition could get messy and COVID cases are spiking again as we head into winter. Oh goody.
You can’t ignore it; that won’t help. But you can’t focus solely on the news cycle, either, or you risk spiraling into hopelessness. You need to take breaks once in a while for your mental health. I asked my colleagues in the newsroom how they’re dealing with the stress, what they’re using to distract themselves. I got a wide range of answers, with some people offering detailed, specific recommendations and others giving broader, more adaptable advice.
Janelle Retka
Education reporter
Mother Jones reporter Shane Bauer’s 2018 nonfiction book “American Prison” is an engaging — and timely — investigation into the history and business of prisons (for when I feel like deepening my understanding of our Land of the Free).
But I’m (still) very into television and the escape from 2020 that it provides.
With the sixth and final season of “Schitt’s Creek” being aired on Netflix in early October, recent months have been spent slowly rewatching previous seasons with my housemates, who were new to the town and series. The story of a Canadian family with seemingly everything who swiftly loses it all, the series begins as one of the punchiest sitcoms yet. It maintains its humor, but strong character development and a plot built on acceptance help it develop into an inimitably heart-warming television production. I have laughed and cried to “Schitt’s Creek” on countless occasions. It’s so good that I’m trying to savor the final episodes before saying goodbye to the series and its beloved characters. (Not to worry: There’s a documentary about it to delve into afterward.)
David Letterman’s interview-style Netflix show needs no introduction. It’s been a welcome break from reality. The third and most recent season, which was partially filmed amid the pandemic, provides intimate conversations with stars like Lizzo and Robert Downey Jr. But nothing holds a candle to season one’s sitdowns with former President Barack Obama and hip-hop legend Jay-Z — who is both charming and a musical genius. In the show, Letterman isn’t the same cheeky comedian he once was on “The Late Show” (where he told jokes, interviewed stars and hosted musicians for 22 seasons, stretching from 1993 to 2015). Instead, he’s asking questions that get to the heart of issues and of who the celebrities are off-screen or off-stage. Letterman also shares his own vulnerabilities and hardships — from former substance abuse to surviving a marital affair. But his uplifting tone offers reprieve, and his jokes from the ’80s still have a kick.
Stepping away from the screen, “The Sneak” is a bizarre podcast by USA Today and Wondery that unravels the criminal histories of former athletes. The first season takes place in Western Washington and tells the story of an elaborate bank robbery scheme, of which one of the small town’s high school football stars was the mastermind. The second season follows a professional surfer on a diamond heist — and then through an alleged double murder. Compellingly told, these quirky (and at times disturbing) stories grip the audience and take you on unexpected adventures without leading to nightmares.
Speaking of nightmares, 40-year-old April Balascio probably hoped she was having one when she began to unravel that her father was a serial killer. But she’s determined to find justice for his victims and their families — and piece together the truth of her childhood — in the gruesome and gripping 2019 true crime podcast “The Clearing” by Pineapple Street Studios and Gimlet.
For easier listening (although it’s not peppy), Phoebe Bridgers’ 2020 album, “Punisher,” is a stunning work of musical art and storytelling. It’s soft listening. It’s perfect. Her voice is dreamy. Go listen.
Mai Hoang
Business reporter
On the morning of Election Day, before I had to cover the election results, I had a self-care routine planned.
It included a run, eating a delicious lunch and watching the finale of Collection 6 of “The Great British Baking Show,” or “The Great British Bake Off” as it’s called in the UK, on Netflix.
For those unfamiliar, the show gathers the country’s best amateur bakers under a tent in a quaint British town in a competitive baking competition. The competitors take on three challenges each week, which take on themes such as cake or Danish baking. At the end of the show, one contestant is declared Star Baker, and one baker is forced to leave the tent. The competition ends in a finale with the top three bakers competing for the coveted “Great British Bake Off” glass cake stand.
I watched a few seasons of the show on PBS but then stopped when the judges changed. Then I started hearing rave reviews about the current season, airing as Collection 8 on Netflix — new episodes are posted just days after they are broadcast on British television. They managed to make this year’s show happen by having all the contestants, judges, emcees and crew stay in a bubble for the show’s filming.
I started watching and found myself enthralled with the show again. Seeing people do something they love — bake — in the middle of a pandemic just felt right.
The other thing I love is the diversity of the contestants, who represent different parts of the United Kingdom. Teenagers, senior citizens and every other generation compete alongside each other. Immigrants and people of color are among their ranks.
In a sense, watching the show gives me hope that I can still grow and develop through difficult times like now. It gives me a window into what happens when a community embraces its diversity.
And who doesn’t enjoy looking at a well-decorated cake?
Scott Spruill
Sports reporter
I’ve always been the one in the family to pump the brakes on launching the Christmas season. “We must wait,” the Grinch was known to bellow, “for the turkey and stuffing to be gone (not counting leftovers) before we pull a thousand boxes down from the attic.”
Delicate negotiation brought us to an understanding years ago and restraint, though not popular, has been respected. Until this year, of course, when nothing has been normal and the unthinkable has happened.
The Grinch caved.
The house lights are up, new decorations have been purchased, a thousand boxes are down and the fantasyland has returned nearly a month early.
In any other year, I would weep at how soon Costco put out its Christmas stuff. This time — and I believe it was September — I took a photo and sent it to my daughter with corny emojis and juvenile exclamations. That’s right, I knew it then.
Expanding the embrace of a feel-good season at the end of a brutal year is like a tiny miracle, and thank goodness for it. There’s an undeniable exhaustion out there, especially in the kinship we feel with others who have been forced to work at home. It used to be five miles to work; now it’s 27 feet.
I was hoping a change of scenery for that 27 feet of repetitive madness would make a difference. It has.
Ordinarily, a month is more than enough for me. But this is the ultimate one-off year and we’re all dealing with it. Even if the budget is tighter in these hard times, it’s the mood that matters, right? It’s not the things of Christmas we need, it’s the feeling of Christmas.
We could all use a double dose of that.
Margaux Maxwell
Digital news director
We may be living in polarized times, but I think there’s one thing the country can agree on this November: We need a nap from everything in life. After an election that seemed to drag on for an eternity and eight months of a global pandemic, we could all use a little distraction.
Personally, I’ve found what soothes my pandemic self includes indulgences my pre-pandemic self would have scoffed at, and I’m OK with that. One of those things is deeply, deeply trashy television. My recommendation? Get some popcorn, get cozy, and get ready to laugh while crying to some dumpster-tier escapism. It’s actually amazing.
Lex Talamo
City government reporter
“Yoga with Adriene” is free online yoga that’s AMAZING.
Greg Halling
Managing editor
Neil Young made three records, years apart, that I always considered a single extended work: “Harvest,” “Comes a Time” and “Harvest Moon.”
They’re country records, filled with loping bass lines, harmonicas, fiddles, soaring harmonies and pedal steel guitars. Over the course of 20 years, as he revisits the themes of love, loss and hope, Young finds they mean different things as his life unfolds.
Maybe that’s why they’ve resonated so strongly with me in late 2020. Our strongest relationships have been tested, we’ve suffered grievous losses and yet we cling to hope.
It’s true of almost everyone I know.
“Harvest” came out in 1972. Most people remember it for the Top 40 radio hits “Heart of Gold” and “Old Man.” But in his gorgeous cover of the Ian Tyson classic “Four Strong Winds,” the final song on “Comes a Time,” Young makes it clear that he’s learned something over the last six years:
Four strong winds that blow lonely
Seven seas that run high
All those things that don’t change, come what may
The good times are all gone
So I’m bound for moving on
I’ll look for you if I’m ever back this way
It’s hard to imagine him singing those words on “Harvest.”
By the time he released “Harvest Moon” in 1992, he was ready to celebrate a longtime love. It wasn’t easy, but in the end, he found his heart of gold.
Music plays a role in almost every Carl Hiaasen novel. Usually, there’s a reference to Hiaasen’s late friend, Warren Zevon. When I finally found it in Hiaasen’s latest book, “Squeeze Me,” it made me laugh out loud.
Hiaasen is a columnist for the Miami Herald. Chronicling life in Florida provides ample subject matter for his fiction. “Squeeze Me,” for instance, involves giant snakes, a tanning-obsessed president, and an opulent Palm Beach fundraiser.
It’s hilarious.
Pat Muir
SCENE lead writer
For television, I’ve wanted something compelling enough to keep me engaged but not heavy enough to spur further stress. Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” is fitting the bill nicely. It’s a solid, well-crafted action show that sometimes has Amy Sedaris in it. And it’s as good as nearly anything else in the “Star Wars” canon.
My kids pick most of the music I listen to these days. That doesn’t mean it’s all kid songs, though. I’ve always played them records, so they and I have some favorites in common. My 18-month-old has been surprisingly (and blessedly) into Tom Waits’ 1985 classic “Rain Dogs.” The 4-year-old is more into singles than whole albums, so when it’s her pick we fire up the old jukebox (a 1960s Seeburg model I’ve stocked with 80 of my best 45s) and play Little Richard or Otis Redding. Dancing with two young kids is scientifically proven (by me) to lower stress.
Speaking of Tom Waits, erstwhile SCENE music writer Simon Sizer tipped me off to the fact that his 1988 concert film “Big Time” is streaming on Amazon Prime. It’s never been on DVD, and old VHS copies are cost-prohibitive, so I hadn’t seen “Big Time” in decades. It is as surreal and explosive as I remember. With my wife working nights lately (a bad, bad thing) I have the TV to myself at bedtime so I’ve been falling asleep to Tom Waits (a good, good thing).
When the kids are napping and I’m not on deadline, I like to go out in the yard and chop wood. I have a giant pile of tree-trunk sections from a dead tree we had cut down last year, and I love nothing more than busting them up into usable pieces with my trusty wood-splitting ax (or my borrowed maul, for bigger chunks). Hitting something with something else, especially when the resultant “CRACK” echoes through the yard, is about as good and thematically appropriate a feeling as 2020 can provide. Highly recommended. Also, later in the day I get to sit by a nice fire and sip something strong.
Then, when things are at their heaviest and I absolutely must retreat into mindless nostalgia, I plug in the ol’ Nintendo 64 and play “Madden ’99.” It’s the only video game I’m good at, and I’m only good at it because I’ve been playing it for 21 years now. I got the N-64 and the game as rent payment from a derelict college roommate in 1999. I would not have guessed I’d still be playing it as a 42-year-old in 2020. But I also would not have guessed that the fabric of society would be so threadbare in 2020 that I’d long for that sort of comfort. So in a way that worked out nicely.