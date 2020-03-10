High school artists earn awards

Today is your last chance to get a look at work by some of the Yakima Valley’s finest young artists.
The Educational Service District 105 Regional High School Art Show closes with an awards ceremony today. The 47th annual ESD 105 show opened Feb. 20 and includes 91 works by 72 Central Washington high school students.
Davis, East Valley, Eisenhower, Goldendale, Grandview, Highland, Kittitas, Riverside Christian, Selah, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Wahluke, Wapato, West Valley and Zillah high schools are represented in the exhibit.
Today’s awards presentation starts at 6 p.m. at the Yakima Valley Technical Skills Center, 1120 S. 18th St., and will include awards for Rocio Garcia, Justin Berger, Dillon Parham and Alondra Rodriquez from the Yakima School District; Alexia Soto and Jasmine Martinez from the Toppenish School District; Haley Lambert, Maegan Weiler and Sophia Lopez from the West Valley School District; Gabriella Byers from the East Valley School District; Lucia Beck from the Ellensburg School District; Emily Driver from the Kittitas School District; and Daniela Berber from the Wahluke School District.
The ceremony is free and open to the public. It is scheduled to end at 7 p.m.