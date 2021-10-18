Forte: YSO is back on Capitol stage this weekend

This weekend, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra finally comes home to the stage of The Capitol Theatre for the first time since February 2020.
Opening the YSO’s Rosemary A.C. Gottlieb 50th Anniversary Season on Oct. 23 is a program for string orchestra originally scheduled for April 2020, anchored by Tchaikovsky’s masterful "Serenade for Strings." Written at the same time as the more famous and bombastic "Overture 1812," this stunningly gorgeous work was noted by the composer himself as perhaps his finest and most heartfelt. Coming from the composer of such classics as "The Nutcracker," "Swan Lake" and numerous, unforgettable symphonies and concerti, that is high praise indeed.
More immediately recognizable is the second work on the program, Samuel Barber’s 1936 "Adagio for Strings." Originally the slow movement of a string quartet, it has become indelibly imprinted in the public consciousness as the quintessential musical expression of grief, courage and hope, having been broadcast and performed at important state funerals and used to great effect in such films as "Platoon" and "The Elephant Man."
Though less familiar by name, listeners also may recognize the "Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis" for its double string orchestra and solo quartet by English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams, which weaves a 16th-century melodic fragment into a shimmering tapestry of layered textures and modal contrasts.
Also on the program is another orchestrated slow movement from a string quartet, written a few years prior to Barber’s by groundbreaking Black American composer Florence Price, along with Peter Boyer’s "Three Olympians."
While much will be comfortable and familiar about the YSO’s return to the concert hall, there will be some differences as we all continue to adapt to the changing circumstances of the ongoing pandemic. The customary open dress rehearsals for YSO’s Classical Series programs have been suspended at least through the end of 2021, and The Capitol Theatre has announced admission requirements including proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours. For those bringing photos of vaccine cards on a phone or other device, please note that images of both sides of the card are required, and in all cases patrons must show photo identification matching the name on the card or test result.
Full details of these requirements can be found at capitoltheatre.org/announcement. In order to accommodate the additional entry procedures, doors for the 7:30 p.m. concert will open at 6 p.m., and patrons arriving early will be treated to the customary pre-concert ConcerTalk by YSO principal hornist Jeff Snedeker beginning at 6:30. Instead of the usual general seating for the ConcerTalk, patrons will be shown to their ticketed seats.
This program has been long and eagerly anticipated. While we all have adapted in various ways to carry on with our day-to-day lives over the past 18 months, it has been abundantly clear that the remote technology for musical ensemble performance has not kept pace. There is nothing quite like the shared experience of a live orchestra performance in a concert hall, and this Saturday we may all appreciate it just a little bit more than usual.
We’ll see you at the symphony!
• David Rogers is executive director of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. Learn more at www.ysomusic.org.