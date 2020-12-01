Forte: Together in spirit during the holiday season

In any ordinary year, the month of December would be packed with traditional holiday activities, not least among which is gathering to hear, sing and share music. This is, of course, no ordinary year, and gathering to do anything traditional during this season is a challenge, much less to present a program such as the Yakima Symphony Orchestra’s annual Holiday Pops Spectacular, which typically involves upward of 150 people on the stage of a packed Capitol Theatre.
But if we cannot gather in person to sing together, we can still gather around the radio to share some of the music that has made YSO’s program an essential holiday tradition for so many in recent years.
Next Thursday, at 8 p.m. Dec. 10, Northwest Public Broadcasting will air “Holiday Highlights with the Yakima Symphony Orchestra,” a program of archival recordings from the past eight years of Holiday Pops Spectaculars. While some features of this program remain much the same each year, including the participation of the Yakima Symphony Chorus and a performance of the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s “Messiah,” a hallmark of each concert is the inclusion of a student or community ensemble from around the region, often giving the entire program a particular “flavor.”
One audience favorite has been Bram Bratá, the top ensemble of the Tri-Cities Steel Band Association. Consisting of 30 to 35 student musicians and a visually (and musically!) stunning array of steel drums in all sizes and configurations, this group has performed twice on YSO’s holiday programs, infusing those concerts with a taste of the Caribbean — not only in the selections that they perform with the orchestra, but also in the repertoire selected by Music Director Lawrence Golan for the orchestra and chorus to perform alone. Next Thursday’s radio program will include selections from the 2018 collaboration with Bram Bratá.
Other guest ensembles that have joined YSO on stage include a student mariachi, a children’s chorus, a college salsa band, a jazz sextet, a handbell choir, and most recently, in a more traditional program, dancers from the Yakima School of Ballet performing some of the famous dances from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.”
Another highlight of these programs in recent years has been the opportunity for guests from around the community to conduct the orchestra. A regular feature of YSO’s annual Raise the Baton fundraiser has been the live auction item “Conduct the YSO.” The winning bidder may choose to do the conducting, or often will gift the opportunity to music students or others in the community. Recent programs have featured young conductors from the ranks of the Yakima Youth Symphony Orchestra and Yakima Music en Acción conducting Leroy Anderson’s classic “Sleigh Ride.”
Music has the power to bring us together in spirit, even when circumstances may not allow us to come together in person. The YSO looks forward to joining you over the airwaves in a joyful musical appreciation of the holiday season.
