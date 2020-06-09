Forte: The Yakima Youth Symphony finds a way

On March 9, student musicians in the Yakima Youth Symphony Orchestra (YYSO) and Yakima Ensemble for Strings (YES!) met for the 10th of 15 scheduled spring semester rehearsals. Two-thirds of the way along the trajectory toward the Spring Concert, this rehearsal represented an important moment in the countdown toward the culminating performance of the season — and, for students graduating from high school, a celebration of their time as student musicians in Yakima.
On March 13, all schools in Washington state closed due to COVID-19, and March 9 became the final rehearsal of the 2019-20 season for the youth symphony. Like so many others around it, this beloved five-decades-old institution was no longer able to bring its members together to enjoy shared experiences. The music-making — together — paused.
Over the ensuing weeks, institutions and musicians around the globe reconfigured. Practicing continued at homes, albeit alone. Some tech-savvy entities were able to produce virtual performances where many individual musicians recorded themselves playing their parts of a piece, which were then edited into a virtual recording.
But the central question remained: How could musicians enjoy shared experiences through music-making?
On June 8, the YYSO and YES! launched YYSO-AT-HOME, a free program of live, virtual online master classes for student musicians currently enrolled in or aspiring to join the YYSO or YES! With a heavyweight teaching staff comprised primarily of professional musicians from the Yakima Symphony Orchestra, this is an opportunity not to be missed. Utilizing the now readily-recognizable Zoom virtual meeting platform, for three weeks students are studying and practicing etudes with these professional teaching artists. YYSO conductor Bruce Walker and YES! conductor Christy Baisinger move back and forth among as many as 13 different instrument rooms, from violin and cello to flute, trumpet and percussion. After 13 weeks of playing in isolation and coming to terms with the concept of social distancing, music-making — with some semblance of being together — is again occurring.
COVID-19 has brought the concept, understanding and appreciation for proximity to an entirely new level of awareness. The student musicians of this time will never again take for granted the ability to play music with others and to play closer than 6 feet apart from others. At a time when technology was driving wedges between people as they paid more attention to their devices than to their in-person conversations and interactions, it is now finding a better place in our lives: as a tool to facilitate access to creative resources and to one another during the pandemic. While it cannot replace the experience of live music-making, it has opened new avenues to bring together musicians as teachers, students and colleagues.
The next sessions of YYSO-AT-HOME are on June 15 and June 22, open to any student musician between the ages of 8 and 21 who plays an orchestral instrument. Register at https://bit.ly/3eL6XQk.
• Additional information about the Yakima Youth Symphony Orchestra can be found at www.ysomusic.org/connecting/youth-symphony. Learn more about the Yakima Symphony Orchestra at ysomusicysomusic.org/connecting/youth-symphony" target="_blank">.org.