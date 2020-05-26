Forte: The wonders of anticipation

Two weeks ago in this space, Ryan Hare, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra’s principal bassoonist, compared the process of composing music to playing chess: exploring the many potential paths forward and choosing one that leads to a place of emotional connection. An important key to that emotional connection rests in the listener’s (and composer’s) sense of anticipation — What do you expect to hear next, and how does what actually happens next interact with that expectation?
For a familiar favorite song, this can create a powerful emotional experience; even if you’ve heard it dozens upon dozens of times, there’s nothing more satisfying than finally arriving at that catchy chorus, or that one quirky note or chord that first piqued your interest. The impact of the most celebrated orchestral music written by composers like Beethoven, Brahms and Mahler comes from the manner in which expectations are created, then delayed or thwarted over long periods of time, creating a growing tension and sense of anticipation. You certainly don’t have to spend years studying music theory to recognize those glorious moments where all that accumulated tension and anticipation find their exalted resolution.
But what of a new and unfamiliar piece of music? To the extent that we come to any kind of music with some basic context for listening, everything we hear creates some kind of expectation that the composer or songwriter will then either meet or undermine. It can be disconcerting when a composer’s path veers far from what we expected and takes us somewhere we haven’t been before — but this experience also can open new doorways and perspectives into ways of feeling and being alive that we may have taken for granted.
This spring, most of our paths have veered far from where we expected, and important things we have anticipated, sometimes for years, have not come to fruition in quite the way we envisioned. For the Yakima Symphony Orchestra, as if we were in the middle of a symphony by Beethoven or Brahms, we can feel the growing tension and anticipation as programs we expected to experience earlier this spring now must wait for the 2021-22 season.
This weekend, the YSO was to have recreated on The Capitol Theatre stage an all-Beethoven program that 50 years ago led a group of community-minded lovers of music to establish the symphony organization we know today. On Tuesday of this week, that Beethoven program was heard instead on the radio through the generosity of Northwest Public Broadcasting, using previously recorded performances.
This Saturday evening at our usual concert time, Maestro Lawrence Golan will host a live, interactive online event that combines conversation about music and the symphony with a previously recorded video performance by the YSO of Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony. This event is free, but registration is required; send an email request to info@ysomusic.org, and check the YSO website for more details.
Through all of these unexpected turns, we are buoyed by the anticipation of what is still to come, with a new perspective on the value and quality of the experiences our YSO musicians and audiences create together, in person, in the concert hall. As we look forward to the YSO’s 50th season, there is much that we still can’t know; but we do know that when our musicians return to the stage it will be an exhilarating experience for them and for all of us.
• David Rogers is executive director of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. Learn more at www.ysomusic.org.