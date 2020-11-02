Forte: The true beauty that underlies all things

No matter what tricks humanity gets up to, the world keeps turning. When the news is full of turbulence, I find great comfort in these reliable planetary patterns. The Earth tilts away from the sun, days go from longer to shorter, trees notice the drop in temperature and begin brilliantly closing up shop for winter. I love that the fiery red, radiant orange and pale yellow are always present in the leaves, and are simply at last revealed, as chlorophyll breaks down and whisks the green away with it.
What a comfort, to think of the true beauty that underlies all things, despite appearances.
Autumn is the season of harvest, when we store up the garden’s abundance and pause to celebrate. Vivaldi’s famous violin concerto “Autumn” takes us on a journey through these joyous moments, never failing to deliver on the promise of yielding crops and festivity. Vivaldi wrote a sonnet to accompany his music, describing peasants kicking up their heels after finishing their work, then falling asleep post-hoopla. Eventually the music trots away on horseback, joining a hunting party crashing through the trees with hounds, horns and high spirits.
Another beautiful autumn scene occurs in Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina,” when the noble Levin decides to pitch in with his field hands, rolling up his sleeves and wielding a scythe to cut hay. He encounters a state of flow I constantly seek in my work as a violinist:
“Another row, and yet another row, followed — long rows and short rows, with good grass and with poor grass. Levin lost all sense of time, and could not have told whether it was late or early now. A change began to come over his work, which gave him immense satisfaction. In the midst of his toil there were moments during which he forgot what he was doing, and it came all easy to him. …”
Vivaldi wrote more than 500 concerti, so it strikes me that this state of flow was his home turf.
May we all be energized by the colors revealed in the trees, and may we find the joyful work that is ours to do.
• Denise Dillenbeck is Yakima Symphony Orchestra concertmaster. She and other symphony members write this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more about her and her role at www.ysomusic.org/about/concertmaster.