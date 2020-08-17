Forte: The role of repetition, in life and music

It is often said that children require “routine” — by which we typically mean a repetitive, consistent daily schedule — but it can be argued that this is a prevailing need for all humans, regardless of age. For college students, there is a benefit to having clearly established days, times and rooms for class meetings. For students and working adults alike, the delineation of working days versus the weekend has important benefits. Many musicians and artists find utility in scheduling (or blocking) out time in their day to devote to their craft. Organizing our time into distinct structures which repeat from day to day has been found to aid both productivity and well-being.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, many (though not all) popular musical compositions also benefit from the presence of repetitive, predictable structures — whether we are talking about classical, pop or jazz music. In rondo forms, for example, a repeated primary theme (the refrain) is juxtaposed against one or more contrasting themes (episodes); this departure from and return to the primary theme forms the basis for the musical journey. These repeated sections are a musical “home base” that we latch onto when confronted with different, contrasting material.
In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have experienced profound changes to our daily rhythm. Our routines have become much more homogenous; the repetition in our lives has been heightened and the contrast diminished. The rigid definitions distinguishing one day from the next have fallen away and it has become increasingly difficult to differentiate between times of work and times of rest. However we might feel about this shift in our collective routine, we can again observe illustrative parallels to this in music.
Consider, for example, Ravel’s “Bolero,” which closed out the opening concert of the Yakima Symphony’s 2019-20 classical season. Whereas music with repeated and contrasting passages tends to feature contrasting “shapes” — musical peaks and valleys, ascents and descents — Bolero has an incredibly simple shape; it is essentially a giant, 16-minute crescendo driven by an expanding, repeating musical ostinato. While motivic material and instruments are continuously added, a profound sense of “sameness” pervades the structure. This sameness mirrors the static permanence of the physical spaces we are occupying in quarantine.
Life, like music, often challenges us — presenting us with moments for pause and reflection, giving us soaring highs and terrible lows, and sometimes shocking us from our normal, daily routines. No one could have predicted how the symphony of 2020 would go, but each of us have been challenged to find our own tune, to create our own rhythms, and to keep moving the piece forward, one measure at a time.
• David McLemore is principal tuba for the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. He and other symphony members write this column for Thursday’s SCENE section. Learn more about the YSO at www.ysomusic.org.