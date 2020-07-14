Forte: 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia' -- and onto the YSO stage

Famed singer, songwriter and musician Charlie Daniels died July 6 at age 83. With a career spanning more than 50 years and an innovative musical expression spanning bluegrass, Southern rock and country, Daniels’ music connected with a diverse, multi-generational audience. In 1979, the Charlie Daniels Band released “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” a song that topped the country chart and crossed over to hit No. 3 on Billboard magazine’s Hot 100 Chart. It became the band’s signature piece and was performed regularly at concerts for the next 40 years.
The song is a crowd-pleaser; it is fast-paced, with storytelling lyrics more spoken than sung. In it, a man named Johnny gambles his soul with the devil; the story is played out in a fiddling duel expressed through nimble bluegrass and rock solos.
This fun and fast fiddling caught the ear of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra’s music director, Lawrence Golan, who also is an accomplished violinist. Golan wrote a symphonic arrangement of the accompaniment, and, with that, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” crossed over onto the symphonic stage. The YSO, with Golan as conductor and soloist, performed it to enthusiastic response in 2015 in its Fiddle Faddle concert, a pops program that highlighted the importance of the violin in different musical genres and styles including classical, Gypsy, Irish, Jewish and country/bluegrass music.
“The Devil Went Down to Georgia” exemplifies this importance and the violin’s agility perfectly. (To see a portion of the concert, Google “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” and “Yakima Symphony Orchestra.”)
The YSO hosted a Storytellers Live virtual concert on July 11 featuring recordings of the symphony performing pieces from Fiddle Faddle, including “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” Five years later, the recording is as fresh and entertaining as it was in 2015. We look forward to hearing the orchestra and Maestro Golan perform it again in person in the future, albeit with one modification. Golan will be sporting a beautiful cowboy hat, sent to him by Charlie Daniels himself, as a more suitable hat to replace the one he wore in that video.
Playing those expressive violin riffs will be even more meaningful to Golan through the generosity of the consummate performer and entertainer Charlie Daniels.
