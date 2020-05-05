Forte: 'Stories From Home' to support and inspire

On April 25, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra premiered “Stories From Home,” a new video series in which Music Director Lawrence Golan talks with YSO musicians about their favorite YSO performances, music from the upcoming season and other interesting tidbits, enhanced with short musical performances.
“Stories From Home” is part of “From Home,” a special video project curated by the YSO and presented by the Valley Mall, which also includes some longer performances and educational content created by YSO musicians. With this project, the YSO joins with musicians and orchestras worldwide to ensure that orchestral music and those who make it are present and available in our lives.
To paraphrase Washington state Poet Laureate Claudia Castro Luna in her recent post on the importance of poetry, it is in these “times of transitions, times of change, times thick with emotion” that we most lean on music to support and inspire us.
In the premiere video, Golan, from his home in Denver, interviewed YSO concertmaster Denise Dillenbeck, who joined him from Ellensburg. An 11-year veteran of the orchestra, Dillenbeck has been concertmaster for seven years. She spoke of a memorable YSO performance from one year ago as well as her eager anticipation to perform Bach’s Brandenburg Concerti this coming January; and, after sharing some personal history with yoga and Pink Martini, she performed an exquisite excerpt from a concerto that she and Golan recently performed together overseas.
In the second video released last weekend, principal clarinetist and composer Angelique Poteat shared her perspective from the YSO wind section and performed a new work for bass clarinet composed by her colleague in the orchestra, principal bassoonist Ryan Hare.
“Stories From Home” features stories from the heart, echoing the theme of our shortened 2019-20 season by highlighting the power and importance of storytelling — musical, verbal and visual — as well as the interlocking threads and paths of all our respective stories. These short pieces allow us to remain connected with the musicians of the orchestra, and in a small way with one another, until such time as we are again able to gather and perform together.
“From Home,” with “Stories From Home” and “Music From Home,” can be found on the YSO’s website, www.ysomusic.org, and on social media.
• Learn more about the Yakima Symphony Orchestra at www.ysomusic.org.