Forte: Reaching out for comfort and musical conversaiton

As I write this from my home in Yakima, I feel both enormous loss and extraordinary gratitude. Loss for all the canceled concerts, postponed plans and unseen friends; gratitude for the people continuing to make the world a better place.
With every email, news article and radio program we are reminded of how our world has changed. The arts communities nurtured for decades have been forced to abandon concert halls and shutter galleries — but through these boundaries have emerged untapped mines of creativity and purpose. I’d like to take a moment to reflect on what is happening.
On social media, our feeds have exploded with live virtual concerts. Across the globe, artists are committing to sharing and promoting their continued work. More now perhaps than ever we are emboldened to engage beyond our city limits and celebrate a world culture.
At the drop of a hat, teachers around the world have completely overhauled what education looks like. Music teachers across Yakima, Washington and the United States are distributing lessons, sheet music and playing opportunities for ensembles large and small from atop an uncomfortable new virtual podium.
Families and friends are staying connected. We are learning that relationships remain a priority in isolation. Whether by Zoom, phone, the Marco Polo app or regular mail, people are reaching out to each other for comfort, conversation and hopefully some laughs.
I am so excited to play with orchestras again. I am so excited to see my students again. While this pandemic has posed immense challenges for all of us, my sincere hope is that when life returns to normal, we don’t forget the hard-won skills forced upon us. We’ll be back stronger, more creative and more eager to share than ever before.
• Josh Gianola is the Yakima Symphony Orchestra’s principal percussion and YSO teaching artist with Yakima Music en Acción. Learn more about the symphony at www.ysomusic.org.