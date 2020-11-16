Forte: Privilege, the French horn and jazz heroes

Recent events related to racial justice have raised several important questions about contemporary culture, and orchestras and their music have been asked to confront a variety of issues, including repertoire choices, audition procedures and more.
As a white male of European descent and middle-class upbringing, I am aware that I have benefited from certain forms of privilege that prevent me from understanding what colleagues who are different from me, especially those from underrepresented communities, have experienced. Like many others during this volatile time, I struggle with conflicting feelings of shame, defensiveness, anger and guilt that inevitably extend to the instrument I play, the music I normally perform, and the venues where this music is heard.
I believe the only way to reconcile these feelings is to educate myself, in particular to become more aware of the lives of people from these underrepresented communities.
Because we listen to orchestras as groups, we often forget that they are made up of individuals, each of whom has a personal story. In 2014, the League of American Orchestras, of which the Yakima Symphony Orchestra is a member, published a study that concluded that less than 2% of musicians in American orchestras are African American.
Robert Lee Watt is an African American hornist who spent 37 years in the Los Angeles Philharmonic. In 1970, Watt became the first African American hornist hired by a major symphony, and his memoir “The Black Horn” is a candid account of his life, at different times humorous, painful, sad and uplifting, as a Black musician in the classical music world and a member of one of the world’s finest orchestras.
The French horn has also been actively used in popular music of the 19th and 20th centuries, including in dance orchestras and jazz bands led by such luminaries as Paul Whiteman, Claude Thornhill, Stan Kenton, Quincy Jones and Miles Davis. Among the hornists in these often racially segregated groups were African Americans such as Willie Ruff, Robert Northern and Julius Watkins.
Watkins was born in Detroit and studied horn at the Manhattan School of Music. He found a niche in jazz and played with all the big names of the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s, even leading his own combo with some success. His abilities as a performer and improviser were recognized as equal to any of his more famous contemporaries on other instruments — and he is truly one of my jazz horn heroes. Patrick G. Smith’s biography of Watkins’ life, “Chronicle of a Phantom,” details the various obstacles he encountered over his remarkable but often difficult career.
These musicians are two examples among many who have had to overcome so much in pursuit of their musical goals; they are true inspirations to me. I cannot walk in anyone’s shoes but my own, but I can make every attempt to understand what they went through personally so I can learn from the lives they lived and the music they created.
• Jeffrey Snedeker is principal horn for the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. He and other symphony members write this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.ysomusic.org.