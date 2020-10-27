Forte: Playing music now the way it was played then

My interest in music history began with my horn teacher in graduate school. He had an amazing collection of horns, ranging from old hunting horns to a surprising variety of newer instruments. The best part was that he did not treat his collection as a museum but allowed us to play the instruments. He even refurbished some of them so we could get a sense of how these instruments played when they were new.
This was inspiring to his students, like me, who benefited from exposure to the technologies associated with various time periods and composers. I remember playing a Mozart concerto on a horn made by an instrument maker who worked in Vienna at about the same time the piece was composed — pretty heady stuff.
This experience with historical instruments sparked an interest in music history that gradually expanded over time and encouraged me to pursue a master’s degree in music history. This degree set the stage for two important themes for my career.
The first theme is a continually deepening interest in historically informed performance, which is the act of performing music on instruments that are appropriate to the time in which the music was created, using techniques informed by research into how this music would have been performed. This practice is inherently difficult since our separation from the past and the people who lived in it forces us to depend on interpreting accounts of performances, method books, and other primary sources in ways that may or may not be correct — basically, making educated guesses.
The second theme is a continuing interest in the history of music in general, in particular looking for ways to understand cultural, economic and social issues that impact value systems, priorities, and perceptions of concepts like beauty and structure. I’ve always been interested in trying to understand cause and effect, i.e., why people do what they do, why they make the choices they do (and not just because I have children!), and the resulting development of music through history. Orchestras and other groups and individuals pursuing historically informed performance have reinvigorated classical music, providing new insights into masterworks from the past.
If you are curious about how my instrument developed and then joined the orchestra, two videos on the history of the (French) horn will appear on the YSO website in the coming months as part of the symphony’s “Music From Home” video series (begin at ysomusic.org; the first video will appear Nov. 21 on the website and social media.) I hope you will enjoy this brief overview of the instrument, and be encouraged to look for more information about this or any other favorite musical instrument. They are fascinating!
• Jeffrey Snedeker is principal horn for the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. He and other symphony members write this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.ysomusic.org.