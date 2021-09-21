Forte: Not why I joined the Yakima Symphony Chorus

There are many reasons to join a group, some self-serving and some altruistic. The Yakima Symphony Chorus exists for the benefit of its members, its orchestra and its community, and depending who you are, you can enjoy the many benefits that you find beneficial. You can also leave the other benefits to those who benefit from them.
Some people join the Yakima Symphony Chorus to connect with others, find community and make friends. In the middle of every rehearsal there is a laughing group of chatterboxes, eating snacks and enjoying each other. This is not why I joined. I am outside in the lovely courtyard of St. Paul Cathedral, admiring the trees and taking a bit of a walk.
Some people join the Yakima Symphony Chorus to improve their musicianship. The conductor, Justin, knows his stuff and enjoys sharing the history behind the music, as well as great tips for music reading and vocal production. This is not why I joined. I’m already secure in my musicianship, being a conductor myself. I enjoy his rehearsals, though. He is kind, respectful and funny. People who are not so secure will be made to feel welcome -- and will learn.
So why did I join? Four words: I WANT TO SING! It’s great to have a place to go and let the voice have a bit of a workout. While I don’t always like to visit in a group, I love to sing in one. Further, we get the thrill of singing on stage with an orchestra, which I had never done before in a choral setting. It is fun to be a part of Maestro Golan’s entertaining and rigorous rehearsals.
I encourage anyone who thinks they might be interested in singing to come and discover the reasons why they don’t want to be in the chorus, and to hang out with me away from the crowd and share a short chat about why they came.
The YSC performs several times each season with the full orchestra and also performs a chorus-only concert. For information about the Yakima Symphony Chorus -- joining, rehearsing and performing -- click on the Chorus Affiliate tab on the Yakima Symphony Orchestra’s website, www.ysomusic.org.
• Al Fischer is a member of the Yakima Symphony Chorus. He and other members of the chorus and the Yakima Symphony Orchestra write this column, which runs every four week in Thursday's SCENE section. Learn more at www.ysomusic.org.