Forte: Musicians and the gig economy

It has been reported that there is not a state in the union where minimum wage at 40 hours per week is sufficient to afford an average one-bedroom apartment. With the rise of COVID-19, what we see is the dire vulnerability of a gig-based economy. Gigs are being canceled or postponed worldwide. Minimum wage is insufficient.
Musicians are well acquainted with the gig economy; there are very few full-time music jobs available in the U.S. While there are decent numbers of part-time professional orchestras, such as our own Yakima Symphony, there are very few full-time orchestras such as the Seattle Symphony. There is also the possibility of finding an academic position, but many of those nowadays are part-time without benefits. Most academic positions also require the completion of a doctoral degree in music, a major challenge unto itself, and, more often than not, a very expensive one.
The competition to earn one of these few full-time positions is astounding, approximately comparable to earning a starting position in a professional sport. Even winning a position in a per-service professional orchestra such as the YSO is extraordinarily difficult.
I was fortunate enough to land a full-time job in music when I was hired by Washington State University in 2003. Nevertheless, I am very well acquainted with the gigging life of a freelance musician, which I did a fair amount of previously, and will do in the future.
In attempting to win a position in a full-time orchestra like the Seattle Symphony, you have to spend an almost unbelievable amount of time practicing, and you have to pay every dime of the travel expense to audition locations. Concurrently, you have to support yourself by playing in several part-time, per-service orchestras, teaching a private studio — which you have to manage yourself — or working part-time in a non-music, hourly job. Among the abiding problems is that per-service pay in orchestras, and hourly pay for teaching lessons, have not risen across the industry at more than a small fraction of inflation in over 30 years. Note that professional instrument costs have risen faster than pay as well.
This makes for a crazy, busy life, one that will include frequent scheduling conflicts, odd working hours and financial insecurity. The worst problem is health care, since our system links coverage to full-time employment. In the age of COVID-19, this can be terrifying.
It all might seem like madness to someone on the outside. Why do we do it? Because we believe that humanity needs art, that it is essential to everyone’s quality of life, and that life without music is unthinkable and unendurable. Because we love it, and we find the intrinsic challenge irresistible.
Without these sorts of sacrifices, the quality and availability of art, created by and for all of us living today, would be greatly diminished.
• Ryan M. Hare is the Yakima Symphony Orchestra principal bassoon. Learn more about the symphony at www.ysomusic.org.