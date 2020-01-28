Forte: Music and your health

Not long ago, I read an article called “Music and Health,” published by the Harvard Medical School in 2011. As a musician, I am always curious about how music and health interact for two primary reasons.
The first reason is selfish: Since practicing and performing music resembles athletic training, as a professional musician I want to be sure that I play my instrument in the most efficient and healthy ways possible so I can continue to do it for a long time.
The second reason is altruistic: I want to understand how music affects us and the ways in which it can contribute to our health and quality of life. This Harvard article provides an interesting summary of music’s impact on our health from a scientific perspective.
There are many studies that suggest music has a positive impact on brain functions. The sound of music stimulates the cognitive functions of the brain, particularly in early childhood, and the act of performing music affects the brain and body even more at any age. Music can be used to reduce stress, alter moods, even change “savage beasts.” It has been used by medical specialists to supplement treatment and promote recovery from surgery and certain medical conditions such as high blood pressure, stroke, cardiac/cardiovascular problems and stress-related ailments.
A 2011 study demonstrated better coordination and lower risk of falling among senior citizens who walked and performed various movements in time to music. In a similar vein, there are plenty of studies regarding how listening to music while working out can increase motivation and even result in improved performance in exercise routines.
On the more personal side, music helps us get in touch with our emotions, which helps us achieve better overall balance in attitude and outlook in our lives.
Here’s my favorite: There was a study in Sweden of almost 13,000 people to see how certain behaviors impacted mortality. Not only did the study include the logical behaviors like previous health conditions, social activities, education, income level, and smoking and exercise patterns; but the scientists also included attending concerts or plays as a part of the study.
Among the conclusions was one “unexpected finding”: that attending concerts frequently promotes longer life! Whatever stimulation going to concerts provides, they said, seems to have a positive impact on mental and physical health.
So, what if I said to you, “Come to concerts — you’ll live longer!” You may or may not believe me, but the science is starting to add up that music has a positive impact on your health. And if you come to one of our concerts, I bet you will feel better.
I hope to see you at a Yakima Symphony concert soon … for your health!
• Jeffrey Snedeker, who has been the Yakima Symphony Orchestra’s principal horn since 1992, has taught horn and music history at Central Washington University since 1991. Snedeker has performed on six continents, released five solo CDs and published more than 50 articles on various musical topics. In 2012, he was the Washington Music Educators Association’s Higher Education Music Educator of the Year, and in 2018 he was elected to the WMEA Hall of Fame. Learn more about the symphony at www.ysomusic.org.