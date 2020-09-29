Forte: Missing the sounds of music

I miss my students — and not because they are my livelihood. No, I miss visiting with them each week; watching them grow into young adults; helping many of them to become musical colleagues. Most of my piano students started at an early age and will work with me until graduation. The instrumental students I accompany first appear in late middle school and I see them regularly for three months of each year. But with all musical events canceled, the sounds of piano, flute, viola, clarinet, trumpet and cello have ceased at my home.
Someone — not a musician — once exclaimed, “How wonderful it must be for you to sit in your home and hear beautiful music every day!” I wanted to explain that teaching is NOT like enjoying a live concert. There are notes and rhythms and phrasings to correct. While preparing students for competitions or church services, or adjudications, or background music, I am listening to what needs improvement, NOT to the beauty of the music.
But now, in the midst of this isolation, I find I miss not only the students themselves, but also the music they bring into my house. I miss the excitement of their performances. I miss the times we collaborate at The Seasons. I miss their comments after listening to a symphony concert. This time of silence will pass, but I want to express my appreciation for all my students of years past and of the present for how they have brought music to my home and enriched my life.
P.S. Since writing this column earlier this summer, some students are trickling back with the mandatory COVID-19 adjustments. Masks are firmly in place and buffer time zones of 15 minutes separate each student or family group. And I wear a big smile (which can’t be seen under my mask) as music again begins to fill my home.
• Anne Schilperoort is principal keyboard for the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. She and other symphony members write this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more about the symphony at www.ysomusic.org.