Forte: Live performances multiplying, note by note

Since April, following a nearly 14-month COVID-19 hiatus, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra has been returning to live performance, note by note and musician by musician, culminating late this month with a two-week festival of music for small ensembles at the Yakima Convention Center.
Sitting in the audience waiting for a concert to begin, one has the sense of something both new and déjà vu. Familiar musicians are on stage, but in different configurations. Familiar composers are listed on the programs, but newer and/or less-known composers also appear. Microphones stand ready for the musicians themselves to introduce the music and greet the audience.
July 31 brings the final performance of this series of 11 programs. Fifteen musicians, the largest ensemble since Feb. 29 of last year, will gather to take the stage along with Maestro Lawrence Golan, who has not conducted in Yakima since that leap day and the onset of the pandemic. After programs in the past two weeks featuring YSO’s string musicians, brass musicians and even a percussion ensemble, Wind Band Classics will feature music for wind instruments by Antonín Dvořák, Richard Strauss and Arthur Bird, showcasing those members of the orchestra in a final summer salute to live performance.
Golan and the full string section will return to The Capitol Theatre on Oct. 23 for opening night of the 2021-22 season, "Serenade for Strings." This will be the YSO’s 50th anniversary season and Golan’s 12th as its music director. The YSO announced in early July that Golan’s contract has been extended through the 2028-29 season. This second contract extension will bring his tenure with the orchestra to 19 seasons.
In sharing the news, board of directors president Roshelle Pavlin stated, “The YSO board of directors is thrilled to have Maestro Golan continue in his role as our music director. Lawrence’s willingness to challenge both our musicians and our audiences has encouraged the YSO to become a truly magnificent professional orchestra.”
One need look no further for this magnificence than to the 2021-22 season lineup, which will include Mahler’s Symphony No. 5, the complete Bach Brandenburg Concerti, the music of John Williams, Bohemian Rhapsody – The Music of Queen, and a special gala performance with violin superstar Joshua Bell. This season the YSO also will make two commercial recordings: one with the Villalobos Brothers in May and the second in June that will include Mendelssohn’s Second Symphony and a new work by Pacific Northwest composer Kenji Bunch, commissioned by the YSO for the anniversary season.
The 2021-22 season also will have its "new" and its déjà vu moments as concerts resume at The Capitol Theatre. Familiar musicians, now even more so from the intimate spring and summer chamber programs, will return to familiar black orchestra chairs on the stage. Patrons will return to familiar red seats. Friends will look across the rows and nod, Maestro Golan will take the podium, and live orchestral music will be played and enjoyed, again.
Subscription tickets to the 11-concert 50th Anniversary 2021-22 season are on sale now. Single tickets will go on sale in September, and ticket information for the Joshua Bell gala concert will be announced early in the fall. We’ll see you at the symphony!
• Members of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra write this column, which runs every four weeks, for SCENE. Learn more at www.ysomusic.org.