Forte: Like a cedar, Beethoven’s Fifth endures

Graduates of Western Washington University’s Huxley College of the Environment receive the gift of a western red cedar seedling. They are encouraged to plant it and, as possible, watch its growth and development.
The western red cedar, a dominant species in westside Pacific Northwest forests, can grow up to 200 feet tall; the largest cedars are more than 1,000 years old. During the recent virtual WWU graduation, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the western red cedar and its longevity were positioned front and center for the new Huxley College graduates as a visible symbol of persistence and endurance in a time of rapid, daily scientific discovery and understanding of the virus.
Visible or otherwise, symbols that are immediately recognizable carry great power. One of the most important works of its time, Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, is the most recognized work in the history of music, representing triumph over adversity. Its famous opening four-note motif can be heard in countless films, including “The Breakfast Club” and “The Peanuts Movie.” It could be heard on BBC radio broadcasts during World War II, corresponding to the Morse code “V” for Victory. The symphony has been chosen by new orchestras for their inaugural concerts; the YSO performed it in the inaugural outdoor Cave B concert in June 2017. A recording of it has been sent into the great unknown on the Voyager spacecraft as a symbol of what the human race values and aspires to.
In 1976, Walter Murphy adapted the famous tune into a disco track, “A Fifth of Beethoven.” It is this version that appeared recently as the opening music to the Hulu miniseries “Mrs. America,” which originally aired in April and May and is still available for streaming. The miniseries depicts the 1970s movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and the women who fought for and against that amendment. As noted in Variety, the choice of music brings together in one symbol the opposing perspectives of tradition and freedom inherent in the story.
The classical music world, and indeed the world as a whole, marks Beethoven’s 250th birthday in 2020. With a year packed full of Beethoven celebrations now cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, the music, like a western red cedar tree, nonetheless persists. Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony is in the wings for the YSO in May 2021, on a special gala concert featuring violin superstar Joshua Bell. At 213 years old, this “cedar tree” of a music symbol will have persisted through pandemics, through countless performances by orchestras of all kinds around the world, as whistled in the movies, through disco and beyond.
Conductor Christoph Eschenbach has said of it: “It has no predecessor, no successor in composition.”
