Forte: Lifetime of singing started with old music books

I was born into a musical family. Our holidays following meals were spent with family members gathered around our piano singing, accompanied by my uncle on violin, and various cousins with the instruments of their choice as they learned to play. These sessions extended to many of us participating together in church programs, weddings, anniversaries, grange programs, school concerts, and often over dishes at the kitchen sink as well.
One day when I was in elementary school, a “surprise” piano was wheeled into our house, a gift on loan from a friend, I was told. Along with the piano came a stack of music books dusted off from years being carefully stored in various closets, and from which I am sure my mother and her siblings learned to play.
Among them was a beginning book of classical music with wonderful stories of each composer and his composition. Classical music came alive for me in that book, and led to a lifetime filled with music. In my imagination, Chopin had written Polonaise just for me, and I marvel standing on stage at The Capitol Theatre with the timpani vibrating the very floors we stand on, thinking, “This is how Beethoven felt what he was composing.”
I continued singing throughout my school years and college, and in my early adulthood a dear friend suggested I join the Philharmonic Choral Society in Yakima. Years later, Dr. Brooke Creswell reorganized choral music in Yakima and I was thrilled to become a charter member of the Yakima Symphony Chorus. I may be the longest-standing member of the chorus. Years of rehearsals, beautiful concerts, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra accompanying us, guest soloists and top-notch choral conductors have all provided fabulous opportunities to expand my experiences and enjoyment of music. Traveling to sing in Europe and singing in Carnegie Hall were also bonuses. Working together as a team to rehearse and perform, as well as developing strong, lasting friendships with fellow musicians, has become something I will always treasure.
Bringing music to life with those composers in that dusty music book so many years ago has become a way of life for me and a joy beyond description. It is why I keep singing, and why I hope our voices bring our audiences joy in listening.
• Joann E. Benson is a Yakima Symphony Chorus member. She and other symphony and chorus members write this column for SCENE, which runs every four weeks. Learn more about the symphony at www.ysomusic.org.