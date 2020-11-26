Forte: Forward actions in trying times

For centuries music composers have used a special symbol—the “sharp sign” consisting of two vertical lines and two horizontal slanted parallel lines which rise from left to right—to communicate when to raise the pitch of a note by a half step.
Like its companion, the “flat sign,” the sharp sign is a “heads-up” symbol telling musicians how to alter a pitch so as to give it the desired function along the printed road map of a piece of music. Often, that function is to help it ‘lead’ more urgently to the note one half step higher than the altered pitch.
The sharp sign resembles the number sign and the pound sign and, more recently, the hashtag, which have two vertical slanted parallel lines which rise from left to right and two horizontal parallel lines. In the earlier years of the internet, this symbol was used on Internet Relay Chat (IRC) to tag or label groups and topics across a network; for example, #Yakima would refer to a channel of people talking about Yakima. In 2007, as the hashtag, it appeared on Twitter and began to be used in a similar way, to connect Twitter posts based on content; posters placed the symbol in front of the same word or string of words in multiple posts. Searching for posts using the same hashtag brought more information on specific topics to users. Since that time the hashtag has been taken up by other social media platforms for the same purpose of grouping posts with similar content.
Like the sharp sign in music, the hashtag is a “heads-up” symbol, a kind of directional key to the road map through and across social media platforms. It helps social media users find more posts about things they want to know about or experience.
For many people during the COVID-19 pandemic, social media has been or become an important source of information and a way to share ideas, have fun, be entertained and connect.
Musicians and orchestras worldwide, including the YSO, embraced virtual platforms and social media to continue sharing their music and bringing people together through it. Since April, YSO has produced weekly Stories From Home video interviews by Maestro Lawrence Golan and Music From Home YSO musician-curated videos along with real-time, virtual events hosted by Maestro Golan. These are shared through social media, with “heads-up” hashtags to make them easy to find within each social media platform and across different platforms.
It is a fascinating synchrony that the sharp sign and the hashtag are similar both in appearance and “heads-up” purpose. Their rising left-to-right vertical or horizontal lines signal a ‘forward’ action — for the sharp, to raise a pitch in a way that often helps it point toward another note; and, for the hashtag, to provide a sign that points to other links and related posts. Explore more via: #yakimasymphonyorchestrafromhome, #ysomusicmaking, #ysomakingmusic and #ysomusicmakers.