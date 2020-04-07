Forte: Finding resilience in music when all seems lost

I have been thinking about music that was written to transcend difficult times.
“The Quartet For the End of Time” has a remarkable backstory. Olivier Messiaen composed it while he was a prisoner of war in World War II Germany. Empathetic guards saved up bits of pencils and paper for him, and a random collection of musicians among the prisoners came together to play. The premiere performance happened at the camp in freezing winter temperatures, with guards and prisoners alike in the audience.
Messiaen inscribed the score with this quote from the book of Revelation: “In homage to the Angel of the Apocalypse, who lifts his hand toward heaven, saying, ‘There shall be time no longer.’” In the music, Messiaen plays with time, stopping it in moments of gorgeous serenity, or bending it back on itself through melodies that defy traditional rhythmic beat.
We’ve all had a time when we felt like our world was ending. The past year has been full of turmoil for the world on a large scale, and many of us may have personally faced challenges, health scares or heartbreak. When we are at our absolute darkest place, and encounter beauty there, it can be startlingly powerful, transformational. Often transformation isn’t comfortable. Beauty can be wild and overwhelming, almost dangerous.
It truly must have seemed like the end of the world to Messiaen and his fellow musicians at the camp. Humanity was showing its ugliest potential in that conflict, and the world still shudders from the impact of it today. I can imagine being there and thinking “This is it. We are going to annihilate ourselves with this desperate hatred, and the world will be over.”
What is astonishing is that Messiaen’s response to this calamity is a giant love poem to the world. He invites us all to escape our prisons with him, evoking the sounds of the birds that were free to fly back and forth over the prison fences, appearing like angels to beckon us to a celestial paradise filled with transcendent colors and unspeakable tenderness.
• Denise Dillenbeck is Yakima Symphony Orchestra concertmaster. Learn more about her and her role at www.ysomusic.org/about/concertmaster.