Forte: Creative pianist now playing in a pickup

What does a performer do when all performance venues are closed?
My first lessons were little concerts, where my parents and siblings sat silently on the couch in our home listening as Sgt. Bolden of the U.S. Air Force, a “concert pianist,” taught this little 6-year-old girl in the American oil community of Dhahran in Saudi Arabia. He was my hero, and I wanted to become a “concert pianist” as well.
The famous Victor Borge came to Saudi Arabia when I was 9 years old and, sadly, I gave up my dream of becoming a concert pianist because I wasn’t funny. I thought one had to be a comedian as well as pianist to qualify as “concert pianist.”
When our family moved to the United States, my lessons with Mrs. Hawley became private, but I was expected to play the pieces I was working on for every person crossing our doorway: dinner guests, groups of ladies coming for tea, even the Avon lady. Soon after I turned 12, I was performing at schools, service clubs and churches as well as participating in competitions, adjudications and teachers’ recitals. I accompanied singers at nursing homes, played for orchestra classmates, accompanied singalongs at home, and played for weddings, funerals, beauty pageants and conventions.
Throughout college and my years in Victoria and Toronto and then in Yakima after my marriage, I continued to hold a full schedule of performances. But now it has been three months of no concerts, and the urge to share music is so strong!
So, to answer my opening question: What do I do?
Well, I have made some unique experiences happen. On May 1, I dragged a little Baldwin spinet around the outside of the Living Care Center and played seven mini-concerts, where the residents could listen and watch outside their windows.
Another time my husband drove me and the piano over to the driveway of a music-starved friend and I played from the back of the pickup. On May 30, instead of enjoying the final concert of the YSO 2019-20 season, I found myself in the back of the pickup again, performing a “concert” for the Camp Hope residents.
I am still not a “concert pianist” in the usual sense. Nor am I funny, as Victor Borge was. But if you miss hearing live music, I will play anywhere in the back of the pickup!
• Anne Schilperoort is principal keyboard for the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. Learn more about the symphony at www.ysomusic.org.
