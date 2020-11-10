Forte: Conversation and a Concert: Brahms

For decades following its premiere, Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony loomed over the shoulder of every orchestral composer with the audacity to attempt to compose a symphony.
At age 20, Johannes Brahms became widely known to the music world through the writings of Robert Schumann, who essentially proclaimed him the heir of Beethoven’s musical legacy. For the next two decades, while achieving great popular success composing for smaller forces, Brahms struggled in a kind of creative purgatory to complete his first symphony in a manner that he felt could live up to that expectation.
Following its wildly successful premiere in 1876, it took him only four months to complete a second symphony in 1877.
This Saturday, it is a 2017 performance of Brahms’ Second Symphony that will form the centerpiece of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra’s next “Conversation and a Concert with Lawrence Golan,” an ongoing series of real-time, interactive virtual events hosted by the YSO’s music director. Often compared to Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Sixth, the Second is the most cheerful of Brahms’ symphonies, with the occasional dark clouds that hang over moments of the first movement ultimately giving way to a glorious, triumphant ending.
The YSO community has been working through our own creative purgatory of months without live performances, and this audience favorite is a timely nod to the joy that is yet to come when musicians and audience can once again gather to share these experiences, in person, in the concert hall.
As we look toward to the potential for limited live performances in the first half of 2021, the YSO is working on a reconfigured series of chamber music programs for subscribers that we plan to announce toward the end of December, even if the specific dates and venues for those performances cannot yet be confirmed. In the meantime, we are sharing what experiences are possible at a distance.
Saturday’s event will feature conversation with Maestro Golan about the Brahms symphony, YSO’s performance, and anything else about the orchestra that participants might want to ask, followed by the recorded video performance and a short “talk-back” session. Most other Saturdays this fall have seen the release of a new entertaining video in the “From Home” series, in which YSO musicians pull back the curtain on various aspects of their professional work. While these are introduced on Saturday evenings, the entire archive of these videos is available to view anytime on the YSO website: www.ysomusic.org/concerts-events/2019-20-archives.
We also are grateful to the Yakima Herald-Republic for providing this weekly platform for YSO musicians, staff and affiliates to share updates and upcoming events, as well as personal and professional ruminations about music and life. We look forward to seeing you this Saturday evening, and to sharing much more with you in the months to come!
• David Rogers is executive director of the Yakima Symphony Orchestra. He and other symphony members write this weekly column for SCENE. Learn more at www.ysomusic.org.